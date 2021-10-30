The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Trevor A. Linnenburger and Kaylyn L. Linnenburger, Oct. 19, 2021.
Jeremy VanNess and Jessica VanNess, Oct. 19, 2021.
Travis Correll and Heather Correll, Oct. 20, 2021.
Orcun Kol and Lisa Smiley, Oct. 20, 2021.
Lawrence Golladay II and Caitlyn Golladay, Oct. 21, 2021.
Jason D. Harvey and Emily L. Harvey, Oct. 22, 2021.
Christopher Baker and Shonda Baker, Oct. 25, 2021.
Devon Decker and Stephanie Decker, Oct. 25, 2021.
