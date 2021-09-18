The following couples have filed for a dissolution at the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Eric E. Connell and Melissa K. Connell, Sept. 7, 2021.
Payton Kaufman and Alexander M. Bales, Sept. 7, 2021.
Durise L. Sanders and Carl F. Baker Jr., Sept. 7, 2021.
Aaron Beard and Raven Beard, Sept. 8, 2021.
Steven Landrum and Michelle Landrum, Sept. 8, 2021.
Jeffrey Vanover and Amy Vanover, Sept. 8, 2021.
Jake Roberts and Ceira Roberts, Sept. 9, 2021.
Collin A. Byam and Victoria C. Shelden, Sept. 10, 2021.
Cory Cogar and Amanda Cogar, Sept. 10, 2021.
Kory A. McKay and Caitlyn H. McKay, Sept. 10, 2021.
Leslie W. Shelley and Tammy L. Shelley, Sept. 10, 2021.
Abraham L. McGrew and Maria N. McGrew, Sept. 13, 2021.
