PERU — A conservation officer saved the life of a 76-year-old Kokomo man on Thursday after he was thrown from his boat at Mississinewa Lake.
Robert Boyd was operating his watercraft when he was thrown from the vessel at around 10:25 a.m., according to a report by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Indiana Conservation Officer Hunter Law was on routine patrol in the area when he heard a boat engine rev up and then quickly turn off. He quickly located the unoccupied boat in the middle of the lake.
Law discovered Boyd just underneath the surface of the water. Boyd was transported to shore where EMS transported him to Community Howard Regional Health for evaluation.
Officers said Boyd was not wearing a personal flotation device, and a safety lanyard turned off the engine when Boyd was ejected. Without this safety precaution, the boat could have circled Boyd or struck another object, officials stated.
Conservation officers said they urge everyone to wear a PFD and for all boat operators to wear a safety lanyard.
Units on scene assisting Indiana Conservation officers include Wabash Fire-EMS and Mississinewa park and reservoir staff.
