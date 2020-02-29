The following is a Q&A with Dr. Jay Vornhagen, a pathobiologist who studies how humans and pathogens interact during an infection.
Question: What is a coronavirus and/or COVID-19?
Answer: COVID-19 is a coronavirus, which is a group of viruses that commonly cause infection in humans and mammals. The most common coronaviruses are those that cause mild respiratory infection, such as the common cold. Occasionally we discover coronaviruses that cause more severe respiratory infection in humans; however, they are rare. These rarer viruses range in their infection severity, wherein some cause very serious infection, such as SARS and MERS, and others cause serious infection but don’t exceed that of other common infections, which is how COVID-19 is classified right now.
Q: Where did COVID-19 come from?
A: Many coronaviruses originate from mammals and can jump to humans under the right conditions. This is a process known as zoonosis. Thus far, COVID-19 is thought to have originated from bats, which is not uncommon for coronaviruses. Bats can have a large number of viruses in them that can jump to humans; however, it is nearly impossible to trace this zoonosis to a specific person or place in the case of COVID-19.
Q: Who is affected by COVID-19?
A: Our understanding is that while nearly anyone is susceptible to infection, those who are most affected are the very young and the very old. Infection in otherwise healthy people has not been a cause for significant concern, especially in areas that have strong health care systems.
Q: How bad is this outbreak?
A: Despite the news, the COVID-19 outbreak is still fairly small and contained. More than 95% of the cases are in China, and while this outbreak has exceeded others such as Ebola or SARS in terms of the number to infected people, it is dwarfed in comparison to common infections like the flu.
Q: Why does it feel like there are so many cases?
A: Two reasons: First, there is near-constant reporting on the outbreak, so it feels like the number of infections is constantly rising, despite that the total number of infected people is still relatively low.
Second, there are some subtleties to how we decide if someone is a “case” or not, and how that case is reported to the government. Occasionally we get a large group of reported cases because we are catching up on reporting or we slightly changed how we classify someone as a COVID-19 “case” of infection, thus leading to a spike in the reported number of infected people.
Q: If it’s not a big outbreak, then why so much concern?
A: Frankly, the outbreak is unpredictable and that is unsettling. Our job in the medical community is to prepare for the worst in case the worst happens. This involves getting information out to the public and being transparent about our preparations.
Unfortunately, the process of disseminating information can lead to a real feeling of panic either through misinterpretation, lack of clarity, or blatant misinformation. To be clear: The medical community is concerned because that is our responsibility on behalf of the public, but the medical community is not panicking. It’s true that we are concerned about this disease spreading globally, but our job is to deal with the situation reasonably and logically with the least amount of disruption to people’s daily lives.
Q: What is being done to deal with COVID-19 in the U.S.?
A: Many things! First and foremost, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has committed a significant amount of resources to identify people with infections, set up quarantines, and monitor the global situation. Having worked at CDC, I can confidently say that these are the best people to be dealing with COVID-19. Also, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is working on getting new drugs approved for use for COVID-19, as well as developing a vaccine.
Q: What is a quarantine and why would someone be quarantined?
A: A quarantine is when a person is not allowed to be in physical contact with others. In the case of COVID-19, people who show the symptoms of infection are quarantined as a precaution until doctors can prove that they don’t have COVID-19 or if they do, treat them until they are better. However, the symptoms are pretty non-specific, such as fever, cough, chills, or lack of energy, so many of the people who are being quarantined show symptoms of an infection but do not have COVID-19.
Q: What can I do right now?
A: Right now, the best that we can all do is stay calm and practice good health habits. Wash your hands, stay at home if you are sick, get your flu shot if you haven’t already, get good rest, eat healthy and exercise.
Also, stay informed. Currently, the CDC has travel advisories for China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, so reconsider any travel to these countries. Stay tuned in to this information, but don’t let it greatly impact your lives.
Finally, try to only get information from trustworthy sources. The CDC and NIH are both excellent resources for up-to-date and easy to understand information.
In terms of individuals, I look for experts at those institutions, such as Francis Collins (Director of NIH), Tony Fauci (Head of National Institute for Allergy, Immunology, and Infectious Disease), Anne Schuchat (Deputy Director of CDC), Ron Klain (Head of Ebola outbreak team), and Nancy Messonnier (Director of Center for Respiratory Diseases). Information from non-experts should be taken with a grain of salt.
