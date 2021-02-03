A 16-year-old is now facing charges related to animal cruelty after police say a deceased dog was found inside a cage last week near the intersection of Indiana 19 and 300 South.
The animal had apparently suffered several gunshot wounds.
According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release, deputies were notified of the incident by Kokomo Police Department officials on Tuesday, Jan. 25, around the same time that a picture of the deceased dog was shared hundreds of times across social media.
Due to that social media firestorm, the release noted that the dog’s owners came forward and met with deputies to “tell their side of the story to end the harassment they were receiving.”
During the course of that interview with police, one of the owners of the dog — which was identified as a brindle pit bull named Leonard — told police that the dog attacked her in the face while eating, and she was taken to the emergency room where she ended up receiving multiple stitches, the release indicated.
The woman then told police that the dog was placed in a separate room of the house while she contacted her mother via telephone to ask her what should happen with the dog.
Her mother explained that the animal should be removed from the property and “taken care of,” according to the release, though the owner admitted that she did not think Leonard was going to be killed.
On Jan. 27, investigators met with an unidentified family member and the 16-year-old, the release stated.
During that interview, the pair told authorities that they picked Leonard up from the owners’ house and attempted to contact several agencies to see if someone would take the dog, but they noted that nobody would because of its “aggressive behavior.”
The two then stated that they decided that the “best course of action was to take Leonard out into the country and release him from his kennel to run wild,” the release indicated.
But in an attempt to open the cage, the dog allegedly became overly aggressive, the pair told investigators, causing the juvenile to reach for a handgun inside his vehicle and shoot the dog multiple times.
The unidentified family member and juvenile then left the dog on the side of the road, the release noted.
The juvenile is now being charged with cruelty to an animal and possession of a handgun without a permit, and it’s unclear if further charges will be filed at this time.
Due to the nature of the incident — as well as the age of the juvenile — police have also not released any names of those involved.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Rod Shaffer at 765-614-3475.
