BUNKER HILL - Dollar General is set to build a new market store selling fresh produce at the Estate of Eagle's Pointe, which has been designated an official food desert.
The store will be located at the northeast intersection of Foreman Drive and Matador Street, which is one of the main entrances into the subdivision located beside Grissom Air Reserve Base. The 12,480-square-foot-building will sit on a 1.7 acres.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Develop Authority, said having the store in the area will be a huge benefit to residents there, as well as the military personnel who use the intersection as a main thoroughfare to get to the base.
The base and subdivision, which houses around 2,600 people, has been designated a food desert by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The agency defines a food desert as having at least 33% or 500 people of a census tract's population in an rural area living 10 miles from a large grocery store or supermarket.
Tidd said the area currently only has two convenience stores that don't offer many food items.
"Having fresh food and produce I think will be a tremendous benefit to those folks out there," he said on Wednesday during a Miami County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.
The new Dollar General Market won't offer full grocery store selections, but will have fresh produce, more food options and more freezer and cooling space than traditional stores.
Tidd said MCEDA has granted the store exceptions and variances to build at the site because of the impact it will have on residents. The county's BZA on Wednesday also approved a variance on the store's parking lot.
"We're doing that because we see the value of what this kind of store will bring to those folks that live out at the Estates at Eagle's Pointe, as well as the surrounding area and the Air Force Reserve," he said.
