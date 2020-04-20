INDIANAPOLIS – As Hoosiers across the state “hunker down” to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus COVID-19, hundreds of families find themselves trapped with their abusers in an unsafe home environment.
“If you are in an unsafe environment right now, should you remain, please reach out,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said at Friday’s press conference. “We have folks who want to help you and do not want you in harm’s way, whether it’s during this COVID-19 long experience or it was before or comes after this.
“There are people who are willing and wanting to help you get out of that situation.”
While crimes such as burglaries sharply decreased following the stay-at-home order, domestic violence has experienced the reverse, according to a study of Indianapolis from IUPUI.
“Domestic violence … is expected to increase following social distancing due to increased opportunity for conflict in the home,” the research paper said. “Indianapolis saw a significant increase in domestic violence calls for service after school and restaurant closures that continued after shelter in place.”
In Indianapolis last week, a police officer died responding to a volatile domestic violence call, demonstrating the danger that abusers present not just to household members but those who intervene.
Organizations combatting domestic violence have reported an uptick in calls for service, similar to nationwide reports in other cities.
Under normal circumstances, the Coburn Place has operated in Indianapolis for nearly 25 years as transitional housing for survivors of domestic violence, providing services such as flexible funding for bills or debts, financial planning and more.
In contrast to emergency shelters, the Coburn Place owns and operates a refurbished school building that functions as 35 separate apartments, focusing on housing survivors for longer periods of time without mandated programming.
“We recognize them as the expert in their lives and really just meet with them to develop a plan on what their personal plan for independence looks like,” Julia Kathary, the CEO of Coburn Place, said.
But with the threat of COVID-19, some may be staying-at-home with an abuser during an unprecedented and stressful time without the option of escape.
“We’ve had to move more into that crisis period and try to help out partner programs in the community,” Kathary said. “There’s such a demand for a place to flee; (they’re) in a particularly high level of danger right now.”
Kathary said that Coburn Place had seen a surge in contacts, but clarified that the surge would be hard to quantify because it came in texts, emails, phone calls, in-person visits and even faxes.
“Certainly we know that power control domestic abuse is not caused by drug or alcohol abuse or stress or anxiety or anything like that, but it can be exacerbated by those things,” Kathary said. “When you add these stressors and the high levels of anxiety that people are feeling right now … they’re going to perhaps exhibit that anxiety and stress and take it out on other people in their home.”
Jennifer Sullivan, the secretary of the Families and Social Services Administration, repeated Gov. Holcomb’s plea that people who feel unsafe in their homes reach out for help, especially during the stress of staying-at-home under COVID-19.
“The supports that we put in place for mental health are not only for individuals with existing mental health issues but also the anxieties and concerns that people have in the days and weeks that follow what we’re doing now,” Sullivan said. “The stressors that are in place that make risk for domestic violence and child abuse on a regularly day are exacerbated during this period.”
Whatever the need – whether mental health, physical danger or something else – Sullivan encouraged Hoosiers to reach out for help.
“We all need to survive this together, not only our physical health is at stake,” Sullivan said. “But our mental health and the fabric of our families and our societies is at stake as well.”
With businesses shuttered, leaving no place to escape for work, homes can start to feel crowded. Outside of Indianapolis, organizations geared toward services for survivors band together as the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Regardless of their location, Kathary said that all organizations could use community support during this time as donations and volunteers shrink – even an extra $20 per month can go a long way.
“They seem like small ways but they’re just everything right now,” Kathary said. “Particularly in some of the rural areas, the smaller programs are really struggling and they’ve been struggling for a while.”
Kathary emphasized that Coburn Place, and similar organizations across the state, remained open.
“We’re answering our phone and answering our texts 24 hours a day. It’s really important to reach out and get some help and not try to get through this time alone,” Kathary said.
Hoosiers seeking assistance for domestic violence can call 1-800-799-SAFE to reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline or visit the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence website at icadvinc.org to find local resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.