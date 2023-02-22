Sarah DeBard is sure it’s what her best friend would have wanted.
“He would be ecstatic,” she said. “He would be so happy.”
DeBard and Justin Grant had been best friends since they were 13. They were classmates at Taylor Community Schools.
After Grant, a 1990 Taylor High School grad, died, a family member called the school asking about lunch debt.
“I just got a phone call from this woman (asking) how much was the negative balance,” said Paula Bolin, food service director at Taylor.
Soon after, a $6,800 donation was made in Grant’s honor. It cleared the entirety of Taylor’s lunch debt.
“They said they knew how much he loved Taylor,” Bolin said.
Grant was involved in the Taylor community as a student and taught as a substitute at his alma mater after college.
The donation means 156 students no longer owe any money.
“It paid off all of our student lunch debt plus some,” Bolin said. “It’s just amazing how many people they’ve helped.”
The act of kindness is fitting for a guy like Grant, according to DeBard, who subs in the school cafeteria.
“He was just a friend to everybody,” she said. “He would do anything without asking for anything in return. That’s just who he was.”
Lunch debt is the result of schools charging for lunch again. For the last two years, all children received free school meals thanks to federal waivers passed during the pandemic.
The widely popular policy came to an end this summer when the universal-meal provision wasn’t included in a Congressional bill that extended other provisions of the waivers, such as navigating supply chain and inflation challenges.
Now, only students who qualify based on income are eligible for free lunch. Taylor schools does offer free breakfast to all students, through an Indiana Department of Education program.
Bolin said lunch debt was higher (prior to the donation) than before the pandemic.
“It has not been good,” she said. “People can’t afford to pay, so we’ve had more debt than in the past.”
A Taylor school policy calls for students who accrue more than $25 in debt to be served an alternative meal. Schools can file lunch debt so it is applied to a person’s property taxes.
Taylor has relaxed that policy this year.
“With COVID and everything, we haven’t gotten back on track with that because we know our families are struggling,” Bolin said.
The school corporation received two other donations, worth $300 in total, that were put toward lunch debt.
