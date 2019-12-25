PERU – Stacey Donato, a former Cass County councilwoman who was elected by a special caucus to fill the seat left vacant by Indiana Sen. Randy Head, announced she will seek her first full term representing District 18 in the Indiana Senate.
Donato was elected by the Indiana Republican Party during a caucus at the Miami County Fairgrounds in September to replace the District 18 seat left empty by Head, who resigned in August to become chief deputy prosecutor for Pulaski County.
Donato will fulfill the remainder of his term in 2020, and will now seek a full term during next year’s election. She is the first person to announce her candidacy in the district, which serves Miami, Cass and Fulton counties, and portions of Carroll, Kosciusko and Marshall counties.
“Since I was sworn in, in September I have met with community members from across Senate District 18 and have heard many of the challenges you face daily,” Donato said in a release. “I am determined to improve our district for the better and humbly asking for your support as I seek a complete four-year term.”
Donato has named Jake Adams as chairman of her campaign, with Head and former state Rep. Bill Friend, R-Macy, serving as honorary chairmen.
Head has formerly endorsed Donato, saying she has “broad support across the district, great work experience, and the backbone to get the job done.”
Donato serves as a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology; Education and Career Development; Elections; Family and Child Services; and Utilities.
She works as a dealership accountant and lives in Logansport with her husband, Jim. They have two children and two grandchildren.
During September’s special caucus, Donato faced off against five other candidates for the Senate seat, including former Miami County Sheriff Tim Miller. All the candidates were given 3 minutes to make their case to the 82 volunteer precinct committee members that make up District 18.
During her speech, Donato said she would focus on fighting substance abuse and funding related to education.
Donato was selected after precinct committee members cast secret ballots, which were tallied by two tellers designated by the GOP state chairman. Candidates had to receive 50%, plus one vote, to win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.