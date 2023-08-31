Former Douglass School student Chiquetta Beavers looks around one of the classrooms during a reunion at the once all-Black school Aug. 12. Those who attended the reunion were able to see the progress made on renovations efforts to turn the building into a cultural center.
Douglass School now has central heating and air, following work that wrapped up in July. Plumbing, funded via a grant, is set to start this fall.
Plans for the former classrooms inside Douglass School include a museum, a cultural store, a Heritage Classroom that will give students a 1940s learning experience and a family and history research room.
Former students who attended a reunion at the Douglass School earlier this month were treated to climate-controlled tours of the former all-Black school.
Central air and heating are the latest additions, part of ongoing renovations to turn Douglass School into a community cultural center.
The school, which is named after former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, opened in 1920 as a racially segregated school. Black students in Kokomo were required to go to Douglass School.
HVAC wrapped up in July. This fall, work is expected to begin on plumbing, thanks to a $100,000 READI grant.
Plumbing is one of the main infrastructure pieces that still needs to be completed. The Rev. William Smith said plumbing and HVAC will help expedite renovation efforts.
“It opens up the opportunity they can work year-round,” he said.
Smith is the pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church and president of nonprofit Embracing Hope of Howard County. The nonprofit owns Douglass School.
Funding is still needed, but an in-the-works grant could push Smith’s vision of a cultural center across the finish line.
Smith said the nonprofit is eyeing a National Parks grant worth $750,000.
“If we get it, it will seal the deal,” he said.
There are also plans to launch a $100,000 fundraising effort this fall.
Douglass School will include, when finished:
Museum space for rotating exhibits telling the story of the cultural history of the region.
A Heritage Classroom that will allow regional students to experience a 1940s learning environment.
A family and history research room to allow individuals within the region to research their personal history and genealogy.
An event space and warming kitchen to support gatherings of up to 150 people.
A small meeting breakout space.
A cultural store.
Smith hopes to keep the museum from being stagnant by having rotating exhibits and inviting local authors to speak at Douglass School.
There is also a traveling exhibit for the school. Smith is planning to visit local schools in January.
The cultural store will have a coffee shop-like concept and sell books.
The event space is downstairs, where the former gymnasium once was. Smith estimated it can hold about 100 people. There will also be a stage.
“This will be a nice space,” Smith said as he walked through the school last week.
The pastor also wants to make the building fit to be a shelter, if needed. This might include adding a shower to one of the restrooms.
Smith would also like to offer services such as how to sign up for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and checking one’s credit score.
Plans are in the works to add an elevator on the north side of the building that can transport people to the lower level of the school. Smith said it will be more like a lift than an actual elevator. Contractors are determining the best way to add the feature to the old school building.
“I think it’s at a good place,” Smith said of the project so far.
