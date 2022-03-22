The Douglass School roof will be fitted with solar panels this year that will help offset its energy footprint, save money on its electric bills and allow the building to serve as a power-up station in times of emergency.
Local company Huston Solar, a division of Huston Electric, will be installing 70 solar panels on the historic former school building’s roof by this July. The 22.75 KW solar array will, by the company’s estimation, power 22% of the building’s energy needs, though that could go as high as 50%.
Huston Electric will also be installing energy-efficient LED lighting inside the building and security and decorative lighting on the outside of the building. Additionally, a solar-powered back battery system, dubbed a “Community Power Up Station,” will be installed to be used for charging electronics and security lighting in case of emergencies, such as a tornado that knocks out power.
The project is a partnership with the NAACP, the local NAACP Kokomo Chapter and Douglass School as part of the civil rights organization’s Solar Equity Initiative, which aims to increase solar installations in communities of color. The organization made a $35,000 donation to help pay for the solar array.
The solar project was announced Tuesday during a press conference at the Carver Community Center, where representatives from Douglass School Steering Committee, NAACP and local elected officials gave speeches.
The Rev. William Smith Jr. — president of the nonprofit Embracing Hope of Howard County, which owns Douglass School, and pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church — said the solar project makes for an “exciting time” for the former school building.
“This energy project makes Douglass School a lasting legacy for now and for years to come,” he said.
Embracing Hope and the Steering Committee are currently working to turn Douglass School into a museum and regional cultural center aimed at inspiring and uniting “all generations by telling the full story of American history while celebrating history, knowledge, and success of African American and other minorities,” according to its website.
This year, the Douglass School building was placed on National Register of Historic Places.
The school building was named after former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass and opened in 1920 with an enrollment of 94 students. It had four rooms for elementary students from first to sixth grade. It also sported a small gymnasium and a boiler room.
It opened as a racially segregated school; all Black students that age in Kokomo were required to enroll at Douglass School. In March 1940, then-First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt visited the school.
It would later merge in the mid-1950s with the all-white Willard School before closing in 1968, following a lawsuit by the Kokomo NAACP about school placement in the city and a decision by a United States district judge.
The structure — which served as an employment center and nursing school in the late 1960s and 1970s, and later fell vacant before being taken over by what became Everlasting Dominion Fellowship — remained unoccupied for years.
In August of 2019, the city of Kokomo acquired the property and spent tens of thousands of dollars repairing and replacing its roof, shingles and windows and purchasing the historical marker. At the end of 2019, the city gifted the property to Embracing Hope of Howard County, which has been working since to preserve and restore the building.
