GREENTOWN — Stan Downing looked out the back window of his home.
It’s an overcast morning in mid-June, just north of West Liberty.
And it’s a good day.
More than an inch of rain fell over the previous few days, snapping an unusual dry spell for early summer.
Downing’s home overlooks the pasture, a rolling field of grass, filled with trees. Grassy Fork Creek cuts through the landscape.
There was a time when the pasture was filled with cattle. Today, trails — built and upkept by the family — provide a place for children to run, play and make memories.
“It’s a great place to raise kids,” Stan said.
Across the road, Downing’s son Anthony worked on a sprayer, prepping it for when he could get back in the field.
“I’m glad I have a son that is working with me,” Stan said.
Plenty of Downing children have grown up around these parts, and if all goes right, plenty more will.
Est. 1889
Downing Farms goes so far back that the family’s stated year of establishment — 1889 — is an estimate. Local history and genealogy only gets one so far in tracing back their family roots.
George Downing was the first in the family to start farming in 1889.
The Downings have traced their family’s origins back to the 1880 United States Census.
“This is where the trail ends for anyone who has looked at our family history,” Anthony said.
Ancestral research hits a dead end around 1872.
What happened before then is likely lost to time, however the story passed down in the family, according to Stan, is the Downings came from Pennsylvania, dropping off sons in the Midwest.
The family’s home base is a short jaunt down the road from where the first Downings settled. Today, it’s a 4,200-acre farming operation, based mostly in eastern Howard County and western Grant County.
Stan Downing started farming full time in 1974. He worked the midnight shift briefly at Chrysler after high school, but it didn’t last.
Stan’s decision to get out of the factory came not long after he bought his first John Deere tractor and plow, to help his dad farm, all for $12,000.
He bought it after leaving work one morning.
Stan bought his first piece of farm ground in 1982. His grandmother paid the down payment, happy her grandson was doing something his father and grandfather never did.
“If you’re gonna start farming, you gotta buy ground,” Stan said.
Farm ground is the ultimate form of equity for a farmer, especially during bad economic times.
A quick stop in Converse
Lunch time rolled around at the farm.
Rain made it too wet to be in the fields, so a trip to the Converse Pizza King was in order.
The Downings are regulars. They’ll tell you that.
Upon entering, the owner chats it up with Stan and Anthony.
“Get enough rain?” he asks.
“1.3 inches since Sunday,” Stan replies as he mulled over the menu.
Brandon Graham and Don Hill tagged along as well. Graham is a cousin. Hill is a high school friend of Stan who needed something to do after retirement.
They’re the hired hands of Downing Farms. However, they mean more to Stan than just a couple employees.
They’re friends, family.
“They’re not a hired hand,” he said. “They work with me. They’re part of the operation.”
Stan enjoys the crew. It’s part of the reason the 70 year old has no intention of slowing down.
“I feel good; I love what I do,” he said. “I like running the equipment in the fields.”
His wife of 41 years, Robin, stays busy in her own way.
While Stan was out with the boys, she was at Crossroads Community Church, where both are active. Robin helps out with the Kokomo Rescue Mission, too. Stan and Robin build homes in Jamaica during the winter and have done so for 30 years.
They met on a blind date. Robin was sure she wouldn’t marry a farmer, having grown up on a farm herself.
Multiple people strolled into Pizza King as the Downing group ate lunch. Most of the patrons knew them. Farming communities are close knit, especially in small towns.
Another pair of farmers sat down across from Anthony.
They claim they have Thong Thursday on their farm. It’s a running joke they have with their farming friends.
The Downings have never investigated the themed day for themselves.
‘What God’s got for me’
A farmer spends much of their time in the fields. All that time lends itself to some incredible views.
There are the sunsets, the predators that wait patiently as rabbits and mice dart out of the field during harvest time and the beauty of being close to nature.
Stan once saw a bald eagle fly over a grain cart as he emptied his combine. It’s maybe a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and he saw it doing what he loves.
“To be out in the field and see an eagle fly and coyote run, it’s just time with God,” Stan said. “It’s you and Him for hours and hours in the spring and fall.”
Stan believes it’s what God has in store for him.
It’s where he’s spent his days since he was just a child.
"I started driving tractors down the road when I was 5,” Stan said. “I always was on the farm for as long as I could get out and go.”
Anthony is grown with children of his own. That includes standout Eastern High School athlete Zane Downing, who’s attending college and playing football at Franklin College. He’s indicated he’d like to come back and continue on the family farm.
“That just keeps the legacy going,” Stan said. “I think every farming family feels that way.
“I’m just looking forward to what God’s got for me.”
