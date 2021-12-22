As the first weekend of each month approaches, families go out for a stroll around downtown Kokomo and participate in thematic events. If you’re one of those people, you might want to mark your calendar.
The Greater Kokomo Downtown Association announced next year’s First Friday themes recently.
Susan Alexander, manager of downtown creative placemaking at Greater Kokomo, said the First Friday themes were selected based on what’s worked well in the past and ideas from downtown venue or business owners.
“We try to keep them fairly, fairly open in a way so that any venue can come at them from many different angles,” Alexander said. “Like, for example, going green is in March, and you can talk about St. Patrick's Day, you can talk about the environment.”
“You can kind of come at it from a lot of different angles. And we'd like that flexibility for the community,” Alexander said.
On Jan. 7, downtown businesses will cater their evening events to align with the “Game Night” theme.
February’s theme, which will be celebrated Feb. 4, will be “Love, Kokomo.”
On March 4, local businesses will be encouraged to “Go Green.”
On April 1, the First Friday theme will be “Riddle Me This.”
May 4, also known as Star Wars Day, will be “Cosplay Day.” Visitors won’t just be expected to dress as their favorite character from "Star Wars," though. Instead, they will be invited to dress as their favorite characters from literature, TV or movies.
June’s festivities will last longer than the usual 5:30 to 9 p.m. celebration. Instead, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., downtown businesses will celebrate the Strawberry Festival with shortcake and live music. This year, the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association is also planning to incorporate the Artsapalooza Art Market and Experience during the Strawberry Festival.
July’s celebrations will last for a few days. During “Summer Fun,” the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association is planning on sidewalk chalk stations and summer games downtown while locals celebrate the Haynes Apperson Festival.
“The Great Kokomo Treasure Hunt” will take place Aug. 5. For that event, the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association envisioned treasure hunters searching around downtown for a chance to win prizes from local businesses.
Sept. 2 will invite visitors to reminisce their favorite decades with “Flash Back.” During the event, people will be encouraged to dress like they’ve been sent back in time to their favorite decade.
Oct. 7 will bring the return of the First Friday “Masquerade.”
“We always do Masquerade,” Alexander said. “That's a really, really popular month. So we have stuck to that theme, because people expect it and they really enjoy it.”
Nov. 4 will encourage downtown visitors to get a head start on their holiday shopping with the theme “Shop and Stroll.”
Finally, during the Dec. 2 “ElfCon,” downtown visitors and business owners will be encouraged to dress like Santa’s helpers for the night, with hot cocoa and caroling on their minds. There will also be an “Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl” that night.
Alexander said she wanted to have the themes and promotional artwork for the entire year prepared by the beginning of the year so participating venues could prepare for the upcoming events.
