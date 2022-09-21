On the east wall of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission Office is an aerial view of the city of Kokomo taken in 1962.
Indian Heights, which had just begun being built out six years prior, is prominent in the photo. So is the iconic Kokomo Gas Tower. The South Drive-In movie theater, located where Lowe’s is now, is packed.
Prominently missing, though, is anything recognizable along the Indiana 931 bypass. The state road looks like any major thoroughfare in Kokomo — busy but without much commercial development.
The aerial photo is a perfect example of just how much change and growth the city has experienced in the last 60 years. No other place has perhaps experienced more change and ups and downs than the city’s downtown.
Once the city’s shopping center turned into a ghost town, downtown has reinvented itself and become a commercial, residential and cultural hub, with some believing its future is only going to get better.
HERE COME THE SHOPPING CENTERS
It was the beginning of the end for downtown Kokomo.
Or at least that’s what editors and reporters at the Kokomo Tribune believed in the mid-to-late ‘60s.
The postwar boom was good to the downtown area, which had anchor stores, such as Sears, and four movie theaters that attracted people to the area.
But the birth of shopping centers, specifically malls, were proving to be a legitimate threat to downtown’s dominance as the commerce center of the city. In 1963, the Kokomo Mall (now the Kokomo Town Center) was constructed, followed by the Markland Mall in 1968. Both had the same pitch to Kokomo residents: visit us for your one-stop shopping needs.
It didn’t take long for the two malls to begin poaching businesses and customers from downtown.
A survey conducted by the Tribune in 1967 found that 10% of the 2,700 residents surveyed only did their non-food shopping downtown, while 68% did all their shopping at the shopping centers by the bypass and 28% reported they shopped both at the centers and downtown.
“The main reason shoppers go to the Kokomo shopping centers is as follows: simply because it is easier,” the Tribune reported on May 25, 1967. “That was the answer given by 78% of the shoppers polled. … There is still hope for the downtown merchants if they care enough to act. The poll revealed a spark of hope. At least 75% of the 2700 shoppers said they care if downtown Kokomo is in trouble. Only 25% flatly stated that they do not care. So the time to act is now, while some shoppers still care.”
The survey would prove to be prescient.
In the coming decades, such as the ‘80s and ‘90s, downtown Kokomo would lose most of its luster and be the home to largely nothing more than attorney and governmental offices.
“There wasn’t anybody downtown,” Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, said of the ‘80s and ‘90s. “Maybe lawyer offices and the courthouse. That was about it.”
REVITALIZATION
Open Google Maps Street, place yourself anywhere in downtown Kokomo in 2009 and move around the map. Then, once you’re done with that, jump forward in time to 2019 and take another tour of downtown through the eyes of Google Street View.
The number of changes in a mere decade may surprise you.
What was once an abandoned auto parts store on South Union Street near the Wildcat Creek is now a $30 million apartment complex. What used to be a blighted neighborhood is now the Kokomo Municipal Stadium. What used to be an underutilized waterfront is now the Kokomo Walk of Excellence, home to a bike share program, one of the city’s handful of biking trails, a dog park and a stage that now hosts weekly summertime concerts.
The developments were the part of a decade-long effort to revitalize downtown, a hope that many similar sized communities in the state have but not many have accomplished as well as Kokomo has.
Scott Pitcher, owner of Fortune Companies Inc., attributes Kokomo’s recent downtown success in part to the fact more people want to live downtown now, a shift from previous decades.
“Urban housing is popular again,” Pitcher said. “In urban areas of communities that take care of themselves you see, across the nation, young people, millennials and empty nesters all want the convenience of urban living — the ability to walk to places. The more of that occurs in your community, the more successful it becomes.”
No company has had its hands in the growing residential nature of downtown than Fortune Companies. The local company has built nearly all the new residential units downtown, including most of the apartments and townhomes.
That’s because, Pitcher said, the demand is there.
“As we started added housing originally we got very little play on it,” Pitcher said. “It would take up to six months to rent a unit if we built a condo downtown 20 years ago. Now there’s a waiting list. Anything that opens fills up immediately.”
The influx of people living downtown has reinvigorated the need for shops and restaurants for those people to go to.
Districts such as Buckeye Street and the downtown square have benefited greatly from a mix of boutiques, cafes and other restaurants that have all opened up in the last decade or so. Even if not all new businesses downtown succeed and end up closing, usually another one replaces it, suggesting that downtown is attractive to entrepreneurs.
Organizations, such as the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association and others have also poured countless hours into creating and expanding dedicated art galleries in some of the downtown alleyways and placing sculptures on major corners. The efforts have turned downtown Kokomo into not only a commercial and residential hub but also a cultural hub for local, state and even nationwide artists.
“Now is the best time to invest in downtown,” Pitcher said.
Officials believe that will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future due to the expected construction of the downtown hotel and conference center.
Originally announced in the summer of 2018, the downtown hotel conference center project has gone through a handful of delays due to developer turnover and, more recently, the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on the hospitality industry.
Now, though, it’s back in the hands of the original developer, Dora Hotel Company. A formal agreement between Dora Hotel Company and the city and county is reportedly close.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman told the Howard County Council in September during the council’s 2023 budget workshop sessions that his “gut” tells him the agreement will be completed by the end of this year.
“We’re getting really close to signing some agreements there,” Wyman said. “That would be pretty exciting for us.”
The downtown conference center is expected to host weddings, conferences, weekend festivals, trade shows and more, further bolstering the downtown and bringing more outside visitors to the city.
Sheline said he expects the downtown hotel and conference center to help downtown businesses similar to how Championship Park has helped Markland Mall and other nearby businesses.
“I used to travel a lot (for work), and I always loved it when I could pull into the parking garage and know that I’m staying here, here’s where my meeting is, there’s three restaurants nearby,” he said. “That way I can park my car for three days, and I can just walk for three days. I didn’t have to try and navigate a city I knew nothing about. I think that’s what the hotel can do for travelers here.”
