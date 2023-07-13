These past few months have been marked with a lot of endings for 18-year-old Breyton Hensley, from the end of his senior football season to the night he walked across the stage and received his high school diploma.
And Thursday, Hensley went through another ending during the Howard County 4-H Fair Livestock Auction.
“That was my last time in the ring,” he told the Tribune, minutes after his barrow Fred was auctioned off.
That’s because Hensley has now graduated from 4-H, having participated for 10 consecutive years.
Hensley said he first got interested in 4-H through the Future Farmers of America program (FFA), and he added that the lessons he has learned throughout his time in the program over the past decade are invaluable.
“This teaches you how to take care of a living being,” he said. “It’s about having the responsibility over something that is breathing. When you get up at the crack of dawn to feed your pigs and take care of them, that shows you responsibility. When you go to work, you’re going to have to get up early too. And it also makes you accountable. You have to be there every day for your pig, just like you need to be there every day for your job.”
Fellow 4-H’er Anna Kelly agreed with Hensley.
For several minutes Thursday, the 16-year-old continued to brush out her barrow Ogle and make sure the animal had enough water and circulated air to handle the early evening heat.
“This takes a lot of time and work,” Kelly said, referring to the 4-H program. “You have to be really dedicated and disciplined. It’s tough sometimes to decide what you want to do. You have to sit back and think if you want to sacrifice time with your friends to be successful in the ring or make memories with those friends. But at the end of the day, I want to be in that show ring. That’s where my heart is.”
And that’s what sometimes makes events like the livestock auction difficult, Kelly noted.
Because you have to say goodbye, particularly to the animal that you’ve devoted so much time and energy to.
“We get these animals at the end of March,” she said, “and there’s so much dedication to make sure they’re successful that you do develop a relationship with your animal. Tonight, I’ve already seen kids crying, and I cried last year. It’s tough. You put your blood, sweat and tears into this project, and then it’s just over just like that. But then you just get to start over again the next year.”
And perhaps that’s the biggest takeaway for the 4-H’ers.
“The lessons a program like 4-H teaches you is to never give up and always work hard,” Kelly said. “Your parents aren’t going to go out and feed your 4-H project for you. You have to work on it every day. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. But if you keep working hard, it’ll eventually pay off.
“And I think if I were to give a person advice that wanted to try out 4-H, I would tell that person to go for it,” she added. “The lifelong friends that you make and the lessons that you learn along the way, I think those are all good things that you need in order to develop into a productive adult and just an overall good human.”
