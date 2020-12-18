DENVER - A two-vehicle head-on collision Tuesday, in which a car caught on fire after impact, has left one person dead and another in critical condition.

State troopers responded to the crash at around 3:38 p.m. on Ind. 16 near 500 West.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed a Chevrolet passenger car was traveling west on Ind. 16. Ashley Lackmon, 20, Macy, was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion east on Ind. 16, when for an undetermined reason, the Chevrolet crossed into the eastbound bound lane, causing a head-on collision with Lackmon.

After the crash impact, the Chevrolet caught on fire and had to be extinguished by Denver firefighters.

Police said a nearby homeowner prevented the Ford from catching on fire. Prior to first responders arriving, he used a tow strap and a box truck to pull the Ford away from the burning Chevrolet. Lackmon was initially trapped in the Ford and could not be extricated until first responders arrived.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. The driver has not been positively identified. Once identification is made, their name will be released, police said.

Lackmon was flown via medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital. At around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, she was in critical condition.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Senior Trooper Todd Trottier by calling 765-473-6666.

Police said no further information will be released at this time.