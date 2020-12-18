DENVER, Ind. – The Miami County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a fiery crash on a county road last month as Candace Girton, 29, Kewanna.
Girton was killed in two-vehicle head-on collision on Nov. 24, in which her car caught on fire after impact.
State troopers responded to the crash at around 3:38 p.m. on Indiana 16, near 500 West.
The preliminary crash investigation revealed Girton was driving a Chevrolet passenger car west on Indiana 16. Ashley Lackman, 20, Macy, was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion east on Indiana 16, when for an undetermined reason, the Chevrolet crossed into the eastbound lane, causing a head-on collision with Lackman.
After the crash impact, the Chevrolet caught on fire and had to be extinguished by Denver firefighters.
Police said a nearby homeowner prevented the Ford from catching on fire. Prior to first responders arriving, he used a tow strap and a box truck to pull the Ford away from the burning Chevrolet. Lackman was initially trapped in the Ford and could not be extricated until first responders arrived.
Lackman was flown via medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital.
Girton was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. The coroner’s office utilized DNA testing to make the identification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.