Roger Nelson has had his share of wild experiences behind the wheel during his 35 years as a driver’s education instructor.
From 360-degree spins on icy streets to ending up sideways in ditches alongside country roads, it’s enough to make anyone question why he’d continue to willingly hop in the car.
But that desire to help a teenage kid complete one of life’s major milestones is in his blood, Nelson says, and he couldn’t imagine doing anything else.
And as for what made him interested in teaching driver’s education in the first place, Nelson harkened back to his own experiences being a young teenage kid behind the wheel.
'Yeah, I want to do that'
For years, driver’s education classes were often offered in high school, either during the summertime or even during the middle of the school year itself.
And it was often teachers who helped lead the program.
“So, when I was taking driver’s ed, I had a coach,” Nelson said. “He was my basketball coach, and he was the school’s baseball coach. He made it interesting. We would cruise around. His kind of thing that we’d do is go around to different schools’ baseball fields because he was a baseball coach. He’d look at their fields and so forth, and then we’d do some highway and country roads, depending on how good the students were.
“He’d joke around with you and get you to relax and have a good conversation,” he added. “And I remember just saying to myself, 'yeah, I want to do that.' I want to be like that and get along with the students and be able to socialize with them like that.”
So after taking classroom work and training at Purdue University, Nelson started as a driver’s education instructor at Carroll Jr.-Sr. High School in 1987, where he was also a physical education and health teacher, as well as a swim coach.
He was there for around 30 years too, before switching over to the Accredited Driving School on South Dixon Road after he retired about four years ago.
'You can always tell'
And while Nelson said there are differences between working with young drivers in an actual school environment versus working with them at a facility such as Accredited Driving School — like how many students are in the car at the same time and how long it can sometimes take to get through the program — the craft is pretty much the same.
“The key is to get the students to relax because they’re getting in the car and don’t know what to expect,” Nelson said. “There’s this new guy they’ve never met before, and they think, ‘Ok, he’s going to take me out driving instead of mom and dad.’ … But teaching this kid to drive or that kid to drive is really not that difficult.”
Nelson did admit though that there are some groups of teenagers that seem to have the upper hand when it comes to quickly picking up the task.
“I can tell in about a minute whether someone is experienced or not,” he said, “just by the way they make their turns and have control over the car. Like farm kids, for instance. Most of those have had some experiences early on, whether it’s driving a mower or driving a tractor or something. … Then you also have athletes. I feel like athletes sometimes have an advantage over other students because of eye-hand coordination, that sort of thing. You can always tell when you have an athlete in the car.”
'Be relaxed'
But students don’t have to grow up on a farm to gain that experience, Nelson pointed out, and that’s often where parents come into play.
“Kids can get their permits when they’re 15,” he said, “and they can start driving with their permit with their parents once they are enrolled in driver’s ed. … So, get them prepared for all of that. … They’ve got to get experience somehow, whether it’s on country roads or in a parking lot. It’s important to learn how to just control the car. You don’t have to be able to drive down the highway before coming here, but just get them a little bit of experience so that they have a little bit of confidence when they get here."
Nelson added that it’s important parents remain calm passengers when their kids are still learning behind the wheel.
“Be relaxed and don’t yell,” he said. “I can’t stress that enough. … I’ve had some kids say their mom or dad yells at them, and it scares them to death. So, stay calm when you’re teaching your kids. Everything is still new to them, and it’ll take time. Take your kids out on country roads to start with so they can relax. If your kid is relaxed, then they’ll be a much better driver.”
Something to look forward to
Nelson said he also uses that same advice when it comes to his own granddaughter, who he’s currently teaching to drive.
Because at the end of the day, it’s about making this particular rite of passage an exciting and memorable one.
“When I was a teacher, not everyone loved being in the classroom,” Nelson said. “But 99% of the people come to driver’s ed and look forward to it. So, I get to be a part of being in the car with students who are doing something that they’re really looking forward to doing. … And then you get to see the smiles when they pass their driving tests and move on with the next chapter of their lives. That’s the most rewarding part by far.”
