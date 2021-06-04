A person impaired by drugs or alcohol may have contributed to a fire Thursday morning inside a vacant house at which a person was seen running from the residence.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 7:47 a.m. inside the residence at 304 Redwood Drive, where a neighbor was on scene, according to a fire report.
Responders observed heavy smoke coming from the eves and soffit, and discovered the fire had spread to the attic. The blaze was contained by 9:35 a.m., the report stated.
A neighbor told investigators that the house was vacant, but the contents discovered inside by firefighters indicated someone was living there.
Investigators also spoke to the person who was seen running from the house.
According to the fire report, the cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a contributing factor may have been someone “possibly impaired by alcohol or drugs.” The report did not identify the person.
The report said the 1,200-square-foot house was considered vacant and didn’t have smoke detectors. Damage was estimated at $20,000 on the house, and $5,000 for contents inside the residence.
