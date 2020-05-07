Police seized more than $30,000 worth of drugs and cash while serving a search warrant Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1100 block of Delphos Street.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, officers with the Kokomo Police Department and the Drug Task Force went to the residence around 4 p.m. Monday and located Kokomo residents Cody Schmitt, 28, and Shianna Foster, 22.
Officers also located 412 grams of marijuana, 412 grams of THC marijuana oil or wax, $15,000 cash from illegal drug sales and three firearms at the residence, the release indicated.
The release went on to note that the street value of the marijuana was determined to be approximately $16,000.
Schmitt and Foster were both arrested on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent, dealing marijuana and possession of cocaine, all Level 6 felonies.
Schmitt is also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
They are currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and their initial hearings have not yet been set.
