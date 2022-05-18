RUSSIAVILLE — The Western Board of School Trustees is turning to an in-house administrator to fill the school corporation’s superintendent opening.
The board announced Tuesday it had selected assistant superintendent Mark DuBois as Western’s next chief administrator. DuBois has been with Western for three years, all as assistant superintendent.
Current superintendent Katie Reckard, who was hired last spring, accepted a job with Lafayette School Corporation.
DuBois said board president Lynn Hale reached out to him following an executive session last month where the school board discussed next steps for the superintendent position.
“I wasn’t expecting, by any means,” DuBois said. “When the board and I started having conversations, it became more of a reality.”
DuBois said conversations with the board revealed a lot of commonalities in what direction they want take Western.
“We want Western to be the school of choice for education,” he said. “I think we are in agreement on how to achieve that.”
The decision is not final. A few steps are needed before the board can approve DuBois as superintendent.
A proposed contract for the new superintendent will be posted in the Kokomo Tribune and on Western’s website next week.
A meeting will follow on June 3, serving as an opportunity for the public to give input about the contract and the candidate.
The school board will convene again on June 13 to vote on DuBois’ contract. If approved, he will start July 1.
DuBois said one of his focal points will be helping students get back on track as they emerge from a “traumatic event” — the pandemic.
Another focal point is strengthening the relationship between school and community. DuBois noted how schools were more closed off to their communities during the pandemic.
Whereas “transparency” is a buzz words surrounding public education — especially at board meetings — DuBois sees it as a trust issue and a need to build relationships with the community.
Trust and relationships are especially important, he said, when it comes to retaining staff.
“It’s building a community where people want to stay,” DuBois said.
He is already working with Reckard on the transition process.
“He’s committed to education, he’s committed to these kids … he’s going to do exceptional,” Reckard said. “He’s about as good as they come.”
DuBois spent 18 of his first 19 years in public education with Huntington County Community School Corporation. He got his start teaching math and science, as well as coaching. He was also an assistant principal and principal.
The assistant superintendent position will be posted and a search conducted. DuBois is hopeful they can fill the position by July 1, which is the start of the fiscal year.
Asked if he would still drive bus as superintendent — DuBois regularly fills in when a driver is out — he just laughed.
“If it means we get to go to another day of school, I’ll do whatever it takes,” he said.
DuBois intends to keep his Commercial Driver’s License.
