Anticipation only grew Wednesday morning as volunteers from Duke Energy tore down the drywall drop ceiling inside Douglass School.
The exterior of the once-segregated school features an arched, brick entryway. As drywall was knocked down, some wondered what would be above the part of the ceiling that butted up against the entrance.
An ornate interior archway? More history to be uncovered?
Alas, only some cement.
It was still a fun morning for Duke Energy employees who donated a few hours toward the ongoing Douglass School renovation project.
The volunteer efforts coincided with Duke Energy’s efforts to give back to its communities in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Kevin Johnston, government and community relations manager, said assisting at Douglass aligned with Duke Energy’s commitment to racial equity and social justice.
“This one was more intentional because we wanted to honor the Martin Luther King legacy,” Johnston said.
The Duke Energy Foundation has given more than $200,000 in recent years to Indiana racial equity and social justice causes.
Duke Energy participates in community service events each year around Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We really believe in what he stood for, what he believed in,” Johnston said. “This happened to be a really good volunteer event.”
Volunteers seemed to enjoy getting their hands dirty and tearing down the old drywall within the school.
“It’s part of us wanting to show the community we’re not just the power company,” Johnston said. “We’re out doing things.”
Johnston said the volunteers took to the project even more after the Rev. William Smith Jr. spoke to the them about the plan for Douglass School.
“It made them really want to do more,” Johnston said. “The guys are really excited about doing it.”
“This was one thing Dr. King constantly talked about — us serving, doing the work,” Smith added.
Smith is president of Embracing Hope of Howard County, the nonprofit that owns the school. He is also the pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church.
Embracing Hope intends to turn Douglass School into a museum and cultural center. The community got a first look at the future of the school during tours last summer.
The interior has changed a bit since then, with more demolition taking place. Some walls have been torn down, along with other work. By gutting the interior to its original structure, more historical features have been revealed.
“It’s starting to feel like a school again,” Smith said.
The pastor said demo work has also helped finalize architectural designs.
Eventually, Douglass School will have a classroom set up like an original classroom when the school was still operating, called the Heritage Room.
Another classroom will celebrate significant firsts in the local African American community, such as the first Black teacher, firefighter, lawyer, etc. Accomplishments of other minority groups will also be recognized.
Other plans include solar panels on the roof, a space for genealogy research and a cultural store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.