Overnight straight-line wind damage left thousands of Duke Energy customers without power Saturday morning.
Those outages continued into the afternoon and evening hours. There were about 1,000 customers in the greater Kokomo area without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Duke Energy's outage map.
That included some customers near the intersection of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on Mulberry Street east of Apperson Way and north of Indiana 26, west of 931.
There also appear to be outages near Russiaville and rural Tipton County.
Kevin Johnston, manager of government and community relations for the electric company, told the Tribune on Saturday morning that additional crews were brought in to restore service.
"We recognize the urgency given the hot weather," he said in a text.
