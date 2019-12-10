Duke Energy has increased its winter assistance funding for qualifying Indiana customers who might struggle to pay their winter energy bills.
The company is contributing $650,000 for low-income customer energy assistance through its Helping Hand program this year, according to a press release.
In addition, Duke Energy Indiana customers and employees have contributed more than $96,000 through November, and more is expected in December, raising this year’s total energy assistance to approximately $750,000. A portion of the company’s funding is the result of an agreement with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.
Duke Energy works with the Indiana Community Action Association and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s Energy Assistance Program, which determines eligibility and distributes the company’s assistance funds.
“Our clients are most vulnerable during the winter, and no one should be left in the cold,” said Elaine Zeider, manager of Family Services for the Area Five Agency on Aging and Community Services. “For years we’ve used Duke Energy’s Helping Hand funds to keep Hoosiers warm and relieve some of the stress of winter bills.”
For more information on the Helping Hand program, including eligibility for funds, participating agencies and how to make a donation, visit duke-energy.com/community/customer-assistance-programs/helping-hand.
