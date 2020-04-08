E.P. Severns, who ran Kokomo Coca-Cola for six decades and was a much-loved community figure, has died. He was 89.
Severns began working at the company sorting bottles in 1947 at the age of 17, and took over as president in 1959. He retired in January 2019, and his son, Craig, became president.
Severns is a Howard County native, and dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Howard County. He was a strong supporter of the Carver Center, We Care and St. Vincent, among many others.
Severns has been honored by the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame and received a Foster Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Community Foundation. In 2012, he was given the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Boy Scouts.
The City of Kokomo said in a statement that Severns was a longtime business owner with Coca-Cola, "but more importantly he was a true pillar of the community."
"His dedication and generosity, especially within the local sports community, will be greatly missed. We offer our condolences and prayers to his family," the city said.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.