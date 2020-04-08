E.P. Severns, who ran the Kokomo Coca-Cola Bottling Company for six decades and was a much-loved community philanthropist, died Tuesday evening at Primrose Retirement Community. He was 89.
Severns was born and raised in Kokomo and graduated from Kokomo High School in 1949. He began working at Kokomo Coca-Cola sorting bottles in 1947 at the age of 17, and worked his way up to president in 1959. He retired in January 2019, and his son, Craig, became president.
Although he ran the Kokomo Coca-Cola company for decades, Severns is most well known for dedicating much of his life to serving the people of Howard County.
He served with numerous organizations including the Salvation Army, Howard County Community Foundation, St. Vincent Hospital, Ivy Tech Community College, Kokomo-Howard County Chamber of Commerce, the YMCA, United Way, the Kokomo Planning Commission and many others. He had been a member of the Kokomo Rotary Club since 1954.
In 2014, the state honored Severns by awarding him the Sagamore of the Wabash, which is the highest honor bestowed by the governor.
Severns had also been inducted into the Howard County Hall of Legends in 2013, as well as the Kokomo-Howard County Sports Hall of Fame in recognition of Kokomo Coca-Cola’s support of youth sports.
He also received a David Foster Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Community Foundation, and was given the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Boy Scouts.
Greg Aaron, president of the Community Foundation of Howard County, said he served and worked with Severns for years on different boards, and it’s nearly impossible to overstate Severns’ generosity and spirit of service.
“He has supported more ball clubs and organizations than you can think of,” Aaron said. “You name the organization, and they’ve supported it. He was truly a philanthropic leader in this community, and he was certainly one of the most honorable, kindest, most caring people I’ve ever worked with or known.”
And one of the happiest. Aaron said Severns was always smiling and telling funny stories, and he was always full of joy.
The Howard County Historical Society also said Severns was known for his “uncommon generosity,” much of which was directed to youth activities.
Severns sponsored the Coca-Cola team at UCT Little League in the mid-1950s, which was one of the first teams in the city. He also partnered with schools to help fund athletics and other programs.
But Severns also left a mark on the business world. He had been active in state and national soft drink associations and was inducted into the Beverage World Hall of Fame in 2002.
His son, Craig, said in an interview last year that he learned how to run the company by watching his dad, who had a keen business sense that navigated the company through major changes in the industry.
“Getting to work side by side with Dad for the majority of my adult life has been an amazing blessing,” Craig said. “I think a lot of times it was probably as much from example as it was from spoken words, but it’s always been very obvious that he wanted to put the employees first and wanted to be as generous as he could in dealing with the community groups.”
The city of Kokomo on Wednesday said in a statement that Severns was a longtime business owner with Coca-Cola, “but more importantly he was a true pillar of the community.”
“His dedication and generosity, especially within the local sports community, will be greatly missed. We offer our condolences and prayers to his family,” the city said.
So why did Severns care so much about Kokomo, and why was he so involved in the community? The historical society asked him that when he was inducted into the hall of legends, and his answer was simple.
“I like people,” he said. “I like working with people. And I got to know an awful lot of very good people.”
Funeral arrangements are pending with Shirley and Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory.
