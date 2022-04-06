Early voting for the May 3 primary election is now underway.
Here’s where registered voters in Howard County can vote early:
• From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 5-30: Jeff Stout Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St. The Government Center will also be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 and 30.
• From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 25-29: Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum; Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St.; Green Lions Club (Fairgrounds), 610 E. Payton St.; UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.; Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North; Jerry Wooldridge Community Center, 3885 E. 300 South
• 8 a.m. to noon May 2: Jeff Stout Government Center
On Election Day, May 3, all 14 Howard County vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registered voters can vote at any vote center in the county, not just the one closest to them. This election’s vote centers are:
- Indiana Wesleyan, 1916 W. Markland Ave.
- Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.,
- Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville
- UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
- Reach Church, 1520 N. Apperson Way
- Good Shepherd Church, 121 Sante Fe Blvd.
- Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkeley Road
- Maple Crest School, 2727 S. Washington St.
- Northview Church, 3409 S. 200 West
- Senior Citizens Center, 721 W. Superior St.
- Kokomo South Library, 1755 E. Center Road
- Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North
- Ivy Tech Community College (Hingst Hall), 1815 E. Morgan St.
- Greentown Lions Club, 610 E. Payton St., Greentown
- Jerry Wooldridge Community Center, 3885 E. 300 South
Howard County has three local contested primary races, all in the Republican primary.
Matthew Elkin and Blake Dahl face off for the Republican nomination for Superior Court I judgeship.
In the sheriff Republican primary, incumbent Jerry Asher faces former deputy and jail commander Harold Vincent.
Lastly, Leonard Baxter faces Jeff Lipinski in the Commissioner District 1 Republican primary.
In statewide races, there are multiple Democrats running for the nomination in the U.S. House District Four and U.S. House District 5 races.
In the U.S. District Four race, Roger Day and Howard Pollchik will face off for the nomination. The winner of that will run against incumbent Republican Jim Baird in the General Election.
In the U.S. District Five race, Democrats Matthew Hall and Jeanine Lake will face off for their party’s nomination. The winner will face incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz in the General Election.
