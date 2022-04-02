Logan Spane, 19 months, laughs as he enjoys playing in the balloons during Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Egg Hunt on Friday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kynley Jones, 2, searches for eggs among the balloons as she drops one in her basket during Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Egg Hunt on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Abe Mohler, 4, grins as he runs through the balloons and kicks them in the air during Kokomo-Howard County Public Library's Egg Hunt on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Separated into four age groups, kids wade through balloons as they search for candy and eggs during Kokomo-Howard County Public Library's Egg Hunt on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Although the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library had multiple festivities planned for First Friday, only one involved hidden candy.
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, children searched the library’s basement for Easter eggs hiding among balloons.
Trina Evans, head of children’s services, explained library staff had been filling balloons since noon. They had just finished setting up when families started to form a line around 5:30 p.m.
Although Evans wasn’t sure exactly how many eggs were hidden during the event, she noted that 400 new Easter eggs had been added to the surplus of previous years’ supplies. They had started filling the Easter Eggs two days prior.
Most of the eggs had been filled with candy. There were 13 special golden eggs, though, that had been filled with bunny rabbits wearing parachutes.
Before and after Easter egg hunts, which were divided by age, families were invited to explore activities throughout the rest of the library.
On the library’s ground floor, children were encouraged to illustrate pre-written comic strips about a bear’s April Fools’ celebration.
Upstairs, the library’s digital den gave guests an opportunity to pose in front of a green screen. There were five backgrounds available to choose from: an alien invasion, a newsroom, a spooky clown, the Oscars or a police lineup intended to prank friends and family members.
“Happy” by Pharrell Williams played through a speaker as the first group of children were carried into the Easter egg hunt by parents or guardians. Each child from the first group was younger than 2, but a few older siblings were allowed to join in to cheer and encourage their brothers and sisters.
Although some balloons popped, there weren’t any tears during the first group’s egg hunt.
Between rounds, library employees replenished the activity area with fresh eggs and balloons.
The largest group of children, who were 2 to 4 years old, had their chance to search for candy-filled eggs shortly after. Standing behind a makeshift folding-table barricade meant to keep balloons from escaping the activity area, parents and guardians took pictures of the children.
After all the children had entered the balloon-filled conference rooms, more eggs were added for those who wound up at the back of the line.
Evans explained that she didn’t want to impose a limit on Easter eggs, but she hoped the participants would be considerate of each other.
A few children were upset when they had to leave, either because they were having fun playing amongst balloons or because they weren’t able to find as many Easter eggs as they had hoped. In those cases, library employees offered balloons or sweets as a parting gift and encouraged the families to return for future library events.
Children 5 and older wrapped up the event, some kicking the balloons out of their way and others crouching to get closer to the candy.
“Happy” played once more as families from the last group began to file out of the balloon-filled room. There had been 277 participants in total, including parental guardians.
