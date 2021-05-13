GREENTOWN — Eastern Howard School Corp. will use debt replacement to finance its new athletic complex.
Debt replacement is a common method used by school corporations to afford improvements without going to taxpayers for more money.
In Eastern’s case, the district is about to make its final payment on debt related to the performing arts center. Taxpayers in the school district saw an increase in taxes when the district built the facility.
The tax rate has stayed the same while the corporation pays down the debt. If that debt is not replaced, the tax rate would drop to what it was prior to the performing arts center construction, explained Eastern Business Manager Travis Hueston.
Replacing the debt for another project keeps the tax rate the same and prevents the district from going back to the taxpayers a few years down the road asking to increase the rate.
In short, even though Eastern will spend $20 million on a new athletic facility, the tax rate will be the same as it has been for years.
The project includes a new fieldhouse, renovations to the pool and additional locker rooms and seating at the high school. New tennis courts and baseball and softball diamonds will be built on a 40-acre field on the eastern side of South C.R. 850 East. Completion is expected within the next five years.
Another complicated and common financing method is having a building corporation take on the debt. Separate from a school corporation, a building corporation is made up of a group of people who reside in the school district.
The building corporation technically owns the land where the new athletic facility will be built. This corporation will assume the debt that will be paid off by the school.
It’s another common way school districts afford projects. Having a building corporation take on the debt keeps it from being applied to a district’s debt limit.
A school corporation cuts a check to the building corporation, which then takes the check to the bank.
The Eastern school board approved this financing mechanism on Tuesday.
The next step is finalizing who will complete the project.
Typically, school projects are advertised publicly, interested contractors place a bid and the district chooses the lowest bid. This is how Eastern would get a parking lot repaved, Hueston said.
However, a multi-million dollar athletic facility is a complex project. In this case, the district advertises the project and asks contractors to prove they’ve done the scope of the work the district is asking for, such as remodeling a pool and building a fieldhouse.
This whittles down the number of parties who can do the project. Then the district asks for a request for proposal — basically, can you do the project for $20 million or less?
This process has narrowed possible contractor groups down to two. A committee made up of two independent experts, two school administrators and a school board member meets with the groups to further discuss the project. Hueston compared it to a job interview.
The committee scores each group and makes a recommendation to the school board based on who scores highest. The board then votes to approve or deny.
This action is expected at the June 8 board meeting.
It will be a welcome sight for school officials after months of paperwork and planning.
“(I’m) ready to start digging something,” Hueston said.
