The Eastern Band Boosters are hosting their annual Fish Fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern High School, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown.
Support the band by purchasing a $10 meal from Hawg Heaven, which includes baked beans and applesauce. This is a drive-thru only event, pick-up will be behind the high school. Drivers should enter at the north end, behind the Performing Arts Center. All proceeds will support the Eastern Band programs.
