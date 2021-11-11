The Eastern Band Boosters will host a fish and tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern High School.
The cost for meals will be $12 for adults and $6 for kids. The meals, prepared by Hawg Heaven, will include baked beans and applesauce.
This is a drive-thru only event, with pickup behind the high school. Drivers should enter at the north end of the building behind the Performing Arts Center.
Proceeds will support the Eastern Band programs.
