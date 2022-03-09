GREENTOWN — A few ceremonial shovelfuls of dirt Tuesday evening kicked off the construction phase of a new $20 million athletic complex project at Eastern.
School officials and board members, along with members from the contractor group overseeing the project, were on hand for a brief groundbreaking ceremony outside the high school.
The ceremony marks the beginning of construction after numerous months of meetings, paperwork, legal requirements, planning and design.
Work is expected to commence in the coming days and weeks on a new fieldhouse, to be built in front of the high school. Heavy machinery now sits on-site, and fencing walls off the construction area and parking lot, where materials will sit while the area is prepared.
“Now the cool stuff begins with actual construction,” said Rob Young, vice president of business development for Hagerman, a Fort Wayne-based contractor, that is leading the project.
The athletic facility will have three basketball courts, a three-lane track plus locker room space. Superintendent Keith Richie said the fieldhouse is for the community as much as it is students.
“We’re going to try and open it up to our community,” he said.
Additional facets of the project include a near overhaul of the pool. An observation deck will be built above the pool for spectators. The goal is to make the area around the pool less cramped.
“We are in some dire need of some updates with our athletic facility,” Richie said. “I’ve been here 20 years putting band aids on the pool.”
The pool is set to be drained Monday. The 200,000 gallons of water will be dechlorinated before being sent to the town’s water treatment facility.
Young said work on the pool should wrap up Oct. 7. The pool must be completed before the start of next swimming season.
Underground foundation work will take place first for the fieldhouse, with it “starting to come out of the ground” in mid-April, Young said.
Work is set to begin March 28 at the athletic complex on the southeast end of town. The 40-acre lot currently hosts soccer matches.
The next wave of development will be new tennis courts, an athletic support building for storage, locker rooms and concessions and another parking lot.
The project is financed through debt replacement, which is when new debt is taken on when old debt is set to be paid off. This keeps the tax rate the same, meaning Greentown residents will not see an increase in their taxes.
Young said during Tuesday’s school board meeting the majority of the project could be completed by February 2023, which is a little ahead of schedule.
The off-campus athletic site will be further developed in the coming years with the addition of new baseball and softball fields. Those are not included in this project, however.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.