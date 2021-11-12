GREENTOWN — Whether you’ve been part of one yourself, or merely a guest, a wedding that doesn’t go as smoothly as intended is probably one of the most relatable human experiences.
Middle and high school students in Eastern’s drama club will bring that concept to life this weekend when they perform “Father of the Bride.”
Based on the 1949 book of the same name, “Father of the Bride” tells the story of a father whose daughter is set to be married and the chaos that ensues.
About 30 students in grades six through 12 are involved in the production. Students have rehearsed throughout the week on stage at the Performing Arts Center ahead of tonight’s opening performance.
Putting together all aspects of the play — sound, light and cues — has been the focus of the rehearsals.
“We have a really good vanilla ice cream, now we’re adding the sprinkles and toppings for a sundae,” said Danielle Lorenz, Eastern teacher and drama club sponsor.
Tuesday was a partial dress rehearsal for the main characters who go through a number of costume changes.
The trick to a quick costume change? Layer up and be fast.
“You gotta be a track star,” said Cora Kendall, who plays the bride.
Kendall is one of five seniors participating in the performance. For the quintet, it’s their final high school performance.
Lorenz said many of the main roles went to the seniors, some of whom have hundreds of lines to learn, such as T.J. Weeks.
Weeks has the lead role — father of the bride. Rest assured, Weeks knows his lines.
“Oh, of course, at least that’s what we are supposed to say,” he said.
The cast is ready to perform in front of a larger audience. Last year’s play had an attendance limit due to the pandemic.
“There’s a buzz we did not have last year,” Lorenz said. “There’s a different vibe in the air.”
Rebekah Guthrie, who plays Mo, a wedding worker, is looking forward to opening night.
“As a freshman, I would have never thought I wouldn’t have stage freight,” she said. “I love doing this. I live for it.”
“We’re thankful we get to have this experience,” added Alivia Salkie, who plays the mother of the bride.
“Father of the Bride” opens today at 7 p.m., with another performance at 2 p.m. Saturday.
It’s a performance worth seeing, according to Kendall.
“It’s relatable,” she said. “It’s a hectic middle-class family.”
“Simply put, everyone has been in this position,” Weeks added.
Performances will be held in the Performing Arts Center at the high school.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at eastern.booktix.com.
