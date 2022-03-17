Cora Kendall, left, as Reno Sweeney is shown with Sam Duke as “Moonface” Martin and T.J. Weeks as Billy Crocker as they sing “Friendship” during a dress rehearsal on Tuesday for Eastern’s upcoming production of “Anything Goes.” The musical features music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Alivia Salkie as Bonnie, center, sings “Heaven Hop” as she rehearses with other Eastern students for their upcoming production of “Anything Goes.”
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse Tuesday for their upcoming production of “Anything Goes.”
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Weeks, who plays Billy Crocker, and Claire Hubbard, as Hope Harcourt, dance and sing to “It’s DeLovely” during a dress rehearsal Tuesday for Eastern’s production of “Anything Goes.”
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cora Kendall as Reno Sweeney, center, rehearses with the 120-student cast of of “Anything Goes” on Tuesday.
Cora Kendall, left, as Reno Sweeney is shown with Sam Duke as “Moonface” Martin and T.J. Weeks as Billy Crocker as they sing “Friendship” during a dress rehearsal on Tuesday for Eastern’s upcoming production of “Anything Goes.” The musical features music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Alivia Salkie as Bonnie, center, sings “Heaven Hop” as she rehearses with other Eastern students for their upcoming production of “Anything Goes.”
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse Tuesday for their upcoming production of “Anything Goes.”
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Weeks, who plays Billy Crocker, and Claire Hubbard, as Hope Harcourt, dance and sing to “It’s DeLovely” during a dress rehearsal Tuesday for Eastern’s production of “Anything Goes.”
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cora Kendall as Reno Sweeney, center, rehearses with the 120-student cast of of “Anything Goes” on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — Catchy tunes and plenty of antics are in store this weekend as Eastern junior high and high school students present their first musical in nearly three years.
Students will perform “Anything Goes,” which first debuted in 1934 on Broadway, and features music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter.
It’s the first musical for many of the 120 student cast members, but the group hasn’t shown it through the first couple of nights of full dress rehearsal.
“It was probably one of the best first nights putting it together,” said Karol Evenson, Eastern’s longtime choral director.
“Anything Goes” takes place on a cruise ship where main character Billy Crocker stows away in an attempt to win the heart of Hope Harcourt, who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. His friend, nightclub singer Reno Sweeney, and other characters help him in his quest as comedic antics ensue.
“They’re going to get a lot of solid laughs,” Evenson said.
Performances will feature a live pit orchestra of community musicians and Eastern staff.
1 of 52
Cora Kendall, left, as Reno Sweeney is shown with Sam Duke as “Moonface” Martin and T.J. Weeks as Billy Crocker as they sing “Friendship” during a dress rehearsal on Tuesday for Eastern’s upcoming production of “Anything Goes.” The musical features music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Alivia Salkie as Bonnie, center, sings “Heaven Hop” as she rehearses with other Eastern students for their upcoming production of “Anything Goes.”
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cora Kendall as Reno Sweeney, center, rehearses with the 120-student cast of of “Anything Goes” on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Weeks, who plays Billy Crocker, and Claire Hubbard, as Hope Harcourt, dance and sing to “It’s DeLovely” during a dress rehearsal Tuesday for Eastern’s production of “Anything Goes.”
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse Tuesday for their upcoming production of “Anything Goes.”
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Eastern's "Anything Goes" dress rehearsal
1 of 52
Cora Kendall, left, as Reno Sweeney is shown with Sam Duke as “Moonface” Martin and T.J. Weeks as Billy Crocker as they sing “Friendship” during a dress rehearsal on Tuesday for Eastern’s upcoming production of “Anything Goes.” The musical features music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Alivia Salkie as Bonnie, center, sings “Heaven Hop” as she rehearses with other Eastern students for their upcoming production of “Anything Goes.”
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cora Kendall as Reno Sweeney, center, rehearses with the 120-student cast of of “Anything Goes” on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Weeks, who plays Billy Crocker, and Claire Hubbard, as Hope Harcourt, dance and sing to “It’s DeLovely” during a dress rehearsal Tuesday for Eastern’s production of “Anything Goes.”
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse Tuesday for their upcoming production of “Anything Goes.”
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern students rehearse for their upcoming production of "Anything Goes," on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, featuring music and lyrics written by Peru native Cole Porter. The 120-student cast will be performing the musical 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The main set looks like the outside of a ship. Parents helped build the massive set for the show.
T.J. Weeks plays Bill Crocker, an “all-American boy,” and goes through eight costume changes throughout the show as he tries to stay aboard the ship and win the girl.
“I like to say I don’t have to act much to be it,” he said.
Students were in the middle of tech week for “Mary Poppins” when the plug was pulled due to COVID in 2020.
“(For) a lot of these kids, this is a whole new thing,” Evenson said. “They haven’t had the experience.”
Cora Kendall was cast as the title character in that musical. She stars as Reno Sweeney, the evangelist turned nightclub singer, this weekend.
“When we first started, Reno was definitely the role I wanted … because her personality is so bold, she’s sleazy in a 1930s way, which is so iconic in general,” Kendall said.
Students in grades seven through 12 are part of the production, with junior high kids singing in the chorus.
Claire Hubbard plays Hope Harcourt, the girl whom Weeks’ character has his heart set on.
“Hope is very proper and shy because her mother is overbearing,” Hubbard said.
Joe White plays Hubbard’s partner in the show, Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. It’s the senior’s first stab at musical theater.
“It’s my senior year, I said, ‘Why not,’” he said. “I managed to get over my stage fright.”
Weeks said the vocals are top notch, and he may have made a Broadway comparison.
“The vocals are phenomenal,” he said. “You’re not going to find it anywhere else around here.”
As for the show itself, the audience is sure to be entertained.
“This show is fabulous, exciting, glitzy, a ride, a rollercoaster,” Kendall said.
“Anything Goes” opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Performing Arts Center, with another showing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets range between $10 and $15, depending on seat. They can be purchased online at eastern.booktix.com or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.