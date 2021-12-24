GREENTOWN — Eastern’s kindergarteners prove you’re never too young to make a difference.
The kindergarten class donated 65 pairs of pajamas and $325 to The Villages, a foster care service in Kokomo.
A longtime fundraiser, the pajama drive used to be a partnership between Eastern and book company Scholastic, but the school has donated locally the past couple years.
“It’s giving back to the local community and to families that might live around here,” said kindergarten teacher Ashley Reed.
Since the children are a bit young to shop themselves, parents help them with purchasing pajamas and sending them and monetary donations to school. Still, though, Reed said her kids get excited knowing they are helping others.
“At their age, some understand more than others, but it’s a good opportunity to remind them that not everyone has their basic needs met,” she said. “It’s really neat that elementary school kids can give to other kids.”
Given the cost of pajamas, donations like those from Eastern help foster families stretch their funds further, said Jennifer Julian, senior regional director of The Villages.
“They grow so fast,” she said. “For those kids to get the gifts and wrapped up at Christmas … it just makes it that much more special for them.”
The Villages provide foster care and adoption services. With locations across the state, they train foster parents and also help with post-adoption services like case management and extra support. Financial support is also available.
The Villages are always in need of foster families. For more information about becoming a foster parent, visit www.villageskids.org or call 765-455-8545.
