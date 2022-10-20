...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL
INDIANA...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.
* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to around
60.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...All of central Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Senior Nathan Rush plays the bass guitar while he jumps, part of the choreography, while Eastern’s Comet Command practices Oct. 12. The Eastern band, along with Maconaquah, will compete for a state title Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Senior color guard member Ashleigh Evans practices with the Maconaquah Marching Braves on Tuesday, for their upcoming state marching band competition show. Both Maconaquah and Eastern are state bound this year.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman Nichole King plays the xylophone as Eastern’s Comet Command practices Oct. 12, for their upcoming state marching band competition show.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sophomore Brayan Sarmiento plays the contra as the Maconaquah Marching Braves practice Tuesday, for their upcoming state marching band competition show.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Senior Cora Willits plays the flute as Eastern's Comet Command practices Oct. 12, for their upcoming state marching band competition show.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Freshman Izabel Geiselman plays the trumpet at practice for the Maconaquah Marching Braves Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern, Maconaquah bands to compete for state title
The Eastern Comet Command band missed the first two weeks of band camp this summer.
They were waiting on a new band director after the departure of Joel Matthews.
Enter Andrew Sloniker, who hit the ground running. He created a performance on the spot, called in a few favors, the band took to the show, and on Saturday they’ll compete for a state title.
“We’ve had to do more in less time than everyone else,” said Alli DeYoung, drum major. “I think it speaks to the band’s character and perseverance.”
Eastern, along with Maconaquah, will both compete in the Scholastic B state finals at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis.
The scholastic level is based on band size, not school enrollment. Bands such as Western and Northwestern compete in open class.
Saturday’s performance will last six minutes. The hours spent practicing the last four months dwarf the few minutes the audience and judges will see Saturday.
The show, titled “Into the Limelight,” will feature music by Journey and end with “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga. All the music has a connection to being in the light.
The show ends with the entire band taking a selfie. It’s part of the actual show and makes sense if you watch, Sloniker said. The band performed it one other time this season.
“It’s a special memory I’ll remember forever, and we’ll do it at state,” the band director said. “I like to leave something in the audience’s mind.”
Sloniker doesn’t have a title or a trophy or a first-place finish on his mind. Saturday is for the kids to take it all in, to reap the benefits of their hard work.
“We’ve made the big dance, now we get to enjoy it,” Sloniker said. “We never make it about scores. We make it about experience.”
Sloniker credits the kids for this season’s success. The kids were there first. He’s the new guy.
“The kids have been the biggest thing in keeping the foundation going,” Sloniker said.
In reality, it’s likely a combination of the kids and the new director’s leadership.
“He’s changed the program for the better,” said junior Allie Adams.
Upping the ante
Fresh off its first state championship, band director James Byrn challenged the Marching Braves with an even tougher show for 2022.
On top of that, the Maconaquah band is younger this year. Over half of the band had no marching experience prior to this year.
“Yeah, it seemed like a good idea,” Byrn said with a grin, when asked about the tough show. “It seemed like great idea, actually.”
Titled, “Welcome to the Jungle,” the performance has plenty of familiar tunes, including music from Guns N’ Roses, “Jungle Love” by Steve Miller Band and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens.
“We’ve added so many visuals,” said drum major Makenna Johnson. “It’s just so complex.”
The up-tempo show has the band moving plenty.
“When you’re constantly on the move with the tempo … it feels like you’re running,” said Dani Gross, captain of the band.
The Marching Braves were up to the challenge, though.
“I think there is a lot of motivation this year,” Johnson said.
But like Eastern, winning a state title isn’t the goal, nor is being perfect.
“The goal should not be win a trophy,” said Jeff Evans, the previous Maconaquah band director, who still helps out.
“Not have any regrets,” Byrn chimed in.
“And be proud of the show we put on,” added Hannah Murphy, visual instructor.
Band members have emboldened the sentiment, too.
“I just want the kids to have fun with it,” Johnson said.
“If you feel under pressure, it’s going to make it miserable,” Gross added.
Maconaquah has increased its band size by about 12 members this year, up to 47. A goal for Byrn, in his fourth year as director, is to grow the band and compete in open class.
He’s a favorite among students at Maconaquah High School, known for his funny, caring demeanor.
When the band would practice on performance days last year, Byrn wore a yellow shirt that said “It’s Mr. Weenie Time,” from Peru’s Mr. Weenie restaurant.
Asked if he still dons the same shirt on performance days, Johnson, Gross and Ashleigh Evans start ribbing their teacher. They’ve been on him about not wearing it.
Byrn hasn’t worn the shirt but maybe one time this year. It might have been “misplaced,” maybe on purpose.
