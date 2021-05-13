GREENTOWN — For years, Eastern school board members have donated money from their salaries toward scholarships for graduating students.
Referred to as the “board scholarship” since its inception, the scholarship will now have a little more meaning in the Eastern community.
The school board voted to rename the scholarship the Aimee McCollum Romero Scholarship on Tuesday.
Secretary Jordan Buckley proposed the renaming of the scholarship in honor of Romero, a former board member, who was killed in March in a murder-suicide.
“It’s a small token, but it gives it meaning,” Buckley said.
It was an easy and unanimous vote for the board.
“We all loved Aimee,” said board member Sheryl Dean. “Anything we can do to remember is good.”
The scholarship has historically been awarded to one male and one female in the graduation class. Board members donate $200 each — $1,000 in total — and the sum is split evenly between the recipients.
The board voted to increase their annual donation to $300 per person and award a scholarship to one student for $1,500 starting next school year.
Buckley also made this proposal. He said upping the amount would make it more impactful for the receiving student and entice more students to apply for the scholarship.
