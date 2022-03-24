GREENTOWN — Students in Michelle Larson’s seventh grade world languages and cultures class sat clustered around a laptop as they discussed various service projects they had engaged in over the past eight weeks.
On the other end were students from Illinois, Jordan, Nigeria and Slovakia, as well as representatives from U.S. Embassies in Nigeria and Slovakia.
The meeting that spanned time zones and oceans was the culmination of a virtual classroom exchange that links students from across the globe.
The program was through United Planet, a nonprofit organization that sends volunteers to more than 30 countries in an effort to build relations and learn about new cultures. Larson received a $5,000 grant from the organization for the project.
The virtual classroom exchange is a project-based learning program where classes choose from the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and learn what they can do to achieve those goals, while also connecting with people in different countries.
“The goal is to talk and interact with kids from other countries,” Larson said.
The Eastern class chose Zero Poverty and Zero Hunger as its goals.
UN goals aim to “achieve a better and more sustainable future for all,” according to its mission statement, and were adopted by all member nations in 2015 with the intention of achieving them by 2030.
At first, Larson said her students were ho-hum about the project, thinking “we can’t do anything.”
It wasn’t until guest speakers, including the Kokomo Rescue Mission and Crossroads Community Church food pantry, visited the class that students changed their perspective. They learned about food pantries and how people in their own community suffered from poverty, hunger and homelessness.
Suddenly, those concepts were tangible.
“I knew it was a lot throughout the world, but I didn’t realize it was here,” said Sadie Sonafrank, a student in Larson’s class.
The wheels started to turn, and soon students were organizing fundraisers and ways to raise money for local organizations dedicated to fighting poverty and hunger.
Students cut up T-shirts to be used as rags. They were given to the Rescue Mission, which sells them to local businesses as a fundraiser for its programs.
Students also participated in the annual Walk-A-Mile event. Together with other school clubs, students helped Eastern raise the most money out of all the area schools for the fundraiser.
Classes met with one another virtually as they developed their projects. Students learned how their counterparts had different perspectives on the same issues.
For example, the Nigeria class also chose Zero Poverty as one of its goals.
Whereas the Eastern class looked at how they could help others, Nigeria’s presentation was about how students could help themselves escape poverty through entrepreneurship.
Nigeria’s presentation talked about different entrepreneurs from the country and what they do.
“It was a great learning experience,” Sonafrank said. “I learned that I love organizing things. I looked forward to class every day.”
There was a focus on helping those within the Eastern community as well. Students raised money with a cake walk for the school’s Buddy Bags program, which sends food home to children in need in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Students have set a goal to raise $2,000 to fund the program for next year.
Last Friday’s presentation wrapped up the eight-week program, though Larson said her students want to continue raising money for good causes.
“I think it’s inspiring to help our community,” Sonafrank said.
They’re planning a Facebook Live auction for later this spring. Additional bake sales and even a craft sale have been tossed around, too.
“The change of mind has been really exciting,” Larson said.
Larson hopes to obtain funding to do the project for another semester and partner with other middle school classes in the future.
