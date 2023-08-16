GREENTOWN — Eastern Howard School Corporation issued a statement Tuesday evening, assuring the community students were safe, after threatening social media messages were brought to the school district’s attention.
A student at Eastern High School posted messages to social media where they said, “I’m not afraid to kill someone” and “We love death,” among other similar sentiments, according to screenshots obtained by the Kokomo Tribune.
The Tribune is not disclosing the name of the student.
A message posted by Eastern administration on its Facebook page Tuesday night said the school was made aware of the messages at 6:40 p.m. By 8 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Greentown Police Department had conducted an investigation.
“There is no ongoing threat to students, and our school will remain a safe place to learn tomorrow (Wednesday) and going forward,” the post said.
The message was also sent to parents via the school’s automated messaging system.
Superintendent Keith Richie said the school district works together with the sheriff’s office and local police in situations like these to determine the best course of action.
“We get it in their hands as quickly as possible,” he said.
Richie said Wednesday was a “very normal day.” There was an increased presence of school resource officers on campus to put parents and students at ease. Eastern usually has two to four SROs on any given day.
“We knew today was going to be safe,” Richie said. “We knew we took care of the issue, there wasn’t going to be an issue today.”
The superintendent could not comment on whether the student in question was at school Wednesday.
Richie did say a few high school students called off Wednesday, but most students came to school.
Michael Kantz, assistant high school principal, noted in a Facebook comment Tuesday most administration members have a family member who works at, or a student who attends, Eastern.
“A parent always has the right to keep their child home if that is their choice,” he wrote. “As for me, I will have my daughter there, and I would never knowingly put her in danger (nor would I ever put your child in danger).”
