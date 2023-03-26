Braden Mumaugh, right, catches an errant pass as it goes out of bounds Monday during a first-round game of the Coca-Cola Barstool Tournament at Taylor High School. The charity event raised money for Kokomo Urban Outreach’s Man UP (Unlimited Potential) program. The Eastern Barstool team defeated Kokomo, 38-37, in the final Thursday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Taylor Barstool team reacts to after a Harlem-Globetrotter-type basket Monday during the Coca-Cola Barstool Tournament at Taylor High School.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor fans go crazy after a big foul during its first-round game against Eastern Monday, during the Coca-Cola Barstool Tournament at Taylor High School.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
A difficult who's who game between Carroll's and Northwestern's Barstool teams in the first round of the Coca-Cola Barstool Tournament at Taylor High School.
Tim Bath |Kokomo Tribune
Jalisa Patterson cheers on the Taylor team Monday during the Coca-Cola Barstool Tournament at Taylor High School. The charity event raised money for Kokomo Urban Outreach's Man UP (Unlimited Potential) program.
The Eastern Barstool team staved off a valiant comeback after blowing a 12-point halftime lead to win the second annual Coca-Cola Barstool Tournament Thursday at Taylor High School.
The championship game went down to the wire but a clutch 3-pointer from Clayton Kelley with less than 90 seconds left propelled the Comets to a 38-37 victory over defending champions Kokomo.
More importantly, the two-day tournament raised $1,463.15 for Kokomo Urban Outreach’s Man UP (Unlimited Potential) program.
This week saw the return of the Barstool tournament, a charity fundraiser featuring area high schools. This year’s iteration included five teams: Carroll, Eastern, Kokomo, Northwestern and Taylor.
Teams were composed of boys who did not play for their high school basketball teams. Many of the players participate in other sports. The Barstool Twitter accounts for each school put together the teams.
The Barstool accounts are operated by students and serve as the unofficial voice of the student body. The accounts promote their high school athletic teams, trash talk other schools and wish each other good luck in competitions. The accounts are not affiliated with the high schools.
Though the talent level isn’t what you’ll find in a high school gym on a Friday night during basketball season, the tournament is just as fun.
Players were introduced via nicknames prior to tipoff. Every made 3-pointer warranted a celebration. Kokomo’s student section did a theme both nights.
One of the student coaches for Eastern, Braden Mumaugh, wore a blazer, athletic shorts and an eye-black moustache while he razzed the referees. Northwestern coaches wore matching quarter zips and khaki pants.
“It’s fun,” Leicht said. “The kids love it. That’s all I care about it.”
Barstool Fundraiser at Taylor
“This has been the best nonprofit I’ve worked at so far,” she said.
Eastern defeated Taylor to make the final. Kokomo defeated Northwestern after the Tigers beat Carroll in the first round.
The Eastern student coaches stuck around after their first-round game Monday to do a little scouting.
“I feel pretty confident,” said Corbin Snyder.
Mumaugh said the key to winning was “hydrate the boys.”
The Comets got out to a quick start against Kokomo in the first half of the championship behind some hot shooting, despite being down a few players and their student coaches. The Comets couldn’t buy a bucket for long stretches of the second half.
The missing players and coaches arrived at halftime — wearing their baseball uniforms — fresh off a baseball scrimmage against Elwood.
“I said maybe I need to leave again,” Snyder thought as Eastern’s lead dwindled and eventually evaporated.
Kokomo’s Evan Barker hit a 3-pointer to tie the game. Kokomo’s first lead came from an off-the-backboard dunk.
The game went down to the wire. Trailing 37-35, Kelley drilled a three that ended up being the game winner.
“I was pretty tired,” he said. “I didn’t think I was going to get it. I was relieved.”
He earned a new nickname Thursday, “Big shot Clay.”
Kokomo fired off a flurry of shots in the last 30 seconds but none dropped through the hoop as Eastern escaped with the trophy, which was made by Barker.
