GREENTOWN — Eastern teachers will join the ranks of other school corporation educators who have received significant boosts to their salaries, following the approval of a two-year contract Tuesday.
All teachers will receive an additional $4,000 tacked on to their existing salary for the 2021-22 school year. Next school year, they will receive a $2,000 raise.
All told, it’s a 12.1% raise over the next two years.
Superintendent Keith Richie said the two-year deal is the best raise for Eastern educators in 50 years.
“We felt like it was important all teachers receive the same amount of money on their base (salary),” he said. “All of our teachers worked very hard during the pandemic, and all of them were very deserving of this unprecedented 12.1% raise over the biennium.”
“This is absolutely far beyond anything we’ve ever been able to do,” added school board member Matt Adams.
Salary range for the current school year is $40,000 to $69,000. Eastern meets a new state requirement a year early with its $40,000 minimum salary.
Shawn Carpenter, bargaining chair for the Eastern Howard Teacher Association, said the increases to the salary floor and ceiling are wins for teachers.
“In past contracts, teachers who were at the top of the salary scale normally received a stipend instead of money on their base salary,” Carpenter said in an email. “Money on the base salary is important to teachers because it increases teachers’ pensions.”
Eastern will increase its retirement contributions to teachers. The corporation had been contributing 0.75% of a teacher’s salary to their retirement. The new agreed upon amount is 1.25%.
Eastern also agreed to double its credit reimbursement for teachers who go back to school. Teachers can receive $200 per credit hour, up to $600 annually. An annual stipend provided to teachers with a master’s degree was increased by 50%, up to $1,500.
