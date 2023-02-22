Eastern Fieldhouse 02.jpg

Eastern Superintendent Keith Richie looks up at the field house ceiling during a tour of the new facility in January. 

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The community can take a walk through Eastern Howard School Corporation's new field house Friday.

The open house and tour is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m.

The project, which started last spring, saw the construction of a field house that connects to the high school via the entrance to the swimming pool.

The field house has three basketball courts, a three-lane track, additional locker room space and an observation deck where spectators can view pool events.

A significant upgrade to the pool facility was also included in the project. New tile, a new display board plus pool infrastructure were added.

Those interested in attending the open house should enter the high school through door 6. Light refreshments will be served.

