The community can take a walk through Eastern Howard School Corporation's new field house Friday.
The open house and tour is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m.
The project, which started last spring, saw the construction of a field house that connects to the high school via the entrance to the swimming pool.
The field house has three basketball courts, a three-lane track, additional locker room space and an observation deck where spectators can view pool events.
A significant upgrade to the pool facility was also included in the project. New tile, a new display board plus pool infrastructure were added.
Those interested in attending the open house should enter the high school through door 6. Light refreshments will be served.
