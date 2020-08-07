IRTA gives scholarship

Helen Park is the Indiana Retired Teachers Association Region 3 Scholarship recipient. She attends Purdue, where she is majoring in education.

IRTA offers one $2,000 scholarship in each of the ten IRTA regions. Candidatesmust be recommended by an IRTA member. Applications are available at irta.com.

Applicants must be a college sophomore or junior preparing for a teaching career.

Local students earn degrees

The following local students have earned degrees from their universities:

Valdosta State University

Melody Pancheri of Kokomo,

Western Governors University

Danny Melton of Kokomo

Tyler Shirey of Kokomo

Wendy Hendrix of Kokomo

Cheyenne Elwell of Kokomo

Local students make lists

The following local students have made the dean's list or president's list:

University of Alabama

Marie Burns of Galveston

University of Kentucky

Charis Ele Ojo Uredo Ebikwo of Kokomo

Meghan Greer of Russiaville

