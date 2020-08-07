IRTA gives scholarship
Helen Park is the Indiana Retired Teachers Association Region 3 Scholarship recipient. She attends Purdue, where she is majoring in education.
IRTA offers one $2,000 scholarship in each of the ten IRTA regions. Candidatesmust be recommended by an IRTA member. Applications are available at irta.com.
Applicants must be a college sophomore or junior preparing for a teaching career.
Local students earn degrees
The following local students have earned degrees from their universities:
Valdosta State University
Melody Pancheri of Kokomo,
Western Governors University
Danny Melton of Kokomo
Tyler Shirey of Kokomo
Wendy Hendrix of Kokomo
Cheyenne Elwell of Kokomo
Local students make lists
The following local students have made the dean's list or president's list:
University of Alabama
Marie Burns of Galveston
University of Kentucky
Charis Ele Ojo Uredo Ebikwo of Kokomo
Meghan Greer of Russiaville
