BUNKER HILL — Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner was adamant about checking out Maconaquah High School’s welding program Tuesday.
Jenner remembered a previous conversation with Superintendent Jamey Callane years ago, before the welding program came to fruition. The two have been friends for some time.
“We’re actually seeing it in action,” Jenner said to Callane before they stepped inside the welding room.
The state official was in the area Tuesday morning for a Peru Rotary Club meeting, the guest of Callane, who is also club president.
Jenner stuck around to take a quick tour of Maconaquah High School. It was an opportunity for school officials to show off programs available to students.
Today, the welding program is taught by an Ivy Tech instructor and linked with local community college.
Jenner, donning a welding helmet, stood by as a high school student showed off their skills.
The group also popped into a technology programming class, where Jenner chatted it up with students about why they took the class and their future plans.
The brief tour wrapped up with an extended look at the agriculture program.
The education secretary got a look at the cattle farm, which students maintain, the student-built greenhouse and the 47 acres behind the school campus, which Maconaquah recently purchased for ag program expansion.
“Everything you see here kids built or had a hand in,” said Craig Jernagan, middle school principal.
Callane and Jernagan told Jenner about the ag opportunities available to Maconquah students, such as how students can receive high school credit before entering high school.
“I love how all your pathways are very Miami County,” Jenner said. “It’s very, very mindful of your community.”
