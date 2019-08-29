Being a geek pays off, it appears. At least, it did for Kokomo resident Isabella Eisaman.
The self-described lover of comics, toys, and games recently was awarded the inaugural Geek Street Scholarship, presented by Comics Cubed, Kokomo Toys and Collectibles, and Kingdom Cards and Games.
The $500 scholarship is given to a deserving “geek” who currently is pursuing an education, according to Shawn Hilton, owner of Comics Cubed. And he couldn’t be happier to help Eisaman achieve her educational goals.
“Really, it goes to someone who needs the money for school,” said Hilton. “We’ve known Belle a long time. She’s a geek who cosplays, helps out at KokomoCon (pop culture convention), and does a little bit of everything. We felt she was a good person to receive our first scholarship.”
Eisaman said she was shocked to learn that she had been chosen to receive the scholarship.
“I knew the scholarship was a thing, but I thought it would go to a high schooler,” said Eisaman. “I’ve been a geek all my life, thanks to my mom and dad. This will help pay for my tuition.”
Eisaman is a sophomore in college, studying Museum Studies, Chemistry, and Two-Dimensional Art.
The Geek Street Scholarship began as an extension of Hilton’s desire to give back to the community, which has helped his comic book shop succeed over the past decade. But he wanted this effort to be more inclusive of all forms of geekdom.
He approached Amber and Todd Jordan, owners of Kokomo Toys and Games, and Jason Van Haecke, owner of Kingdom Cards and Games. He didn’t have to do much convincing.
“The KokomoCon’s Excelsior Scholarship has done so incredibly well that I wanted to team up for another one,” said Hilton. “I thought that bringing in the rest of Geek Street would be a lot of fun. They didn’t hesitate. They were in.”
Amber Jordan explained that the scholarship is a natural fit for her store, which already donates generously to the Kokomo Humane Society, Toys for Tots, and We Care.
“It’s amazing,” said Jordan of her participation in the scholarship. “I love being able to help. It’s something that people need, and it encourages people and lets them know its okay to be geeky, and it’s OK to pursue an education.”
Donations for the Geek Street Scholarship are collected throughout the year at the three store locations in downtown Kokomo.
For additional information about the scholarship or to donate, visit Comics Cubed, 121 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo Toys and Collectibles, 111 E. Sycamore St., or Kingdom Cards and Games, 126 W. Walnut St.
