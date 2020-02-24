Voters will now see five, not six, candidates running for the the Howard County council at-large primary race this May.
The county’s Election Board voted unanimously at its Thursday meeting to remove former county councilman Jeff Stout from the ballot for the upcoming primary election. Stout died February 7 after succumbing to complications from a stroke.
Election Board members Phil Thurston and Derick Steele said they didn’t feel it would be fair to the other candidates in keeping Stout on the ballot because he could receive votes.
The remaining at-large candidates are current Council President Jim Papacek, current county Auditor Martha Lake, local realtor Gena Martin and Kokomo residents Daryl Maple and Thomas Trine.
The at-large race is the only contested one on the primary ballot.
VOTING CENTERS
The board also approved the location of the voting centers for the primary. There are two new locations compared to last year – Ivy Tech Kokomo and Shiloh Methodist Church, which took the place of Northwestern High School.
Early voting will take place from Saturday, April 25 to Saturday, May 2.
The board increased the hours of early voting by two. Last year, it started at noon. This year, early voting will start at 10 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. for most locations.
The voting centers are as follows (centers open for early voting are bolded):
- Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum
- Eastern Performing Arts Center, 421 S. Harrison St.
- First Assembly of God Church, 1520 N. apperson Way
- Good Shepherd Church, 121 Sante Fe Blvd.
- Indiana Wesleyan, 1916 E. Markland
- Ivy Tech Community College (old DuPont building), 1815 E. Morgan
- Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley
- Maple Crest School, 2727 S. Washington
- Northview, aka Oakbrook Church, 3409 S. 200 W.
- Russiaville Lions Club, 55 N. Liberty, Russiaville
- Senior Citizens Center, 721 W. Superior
- Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 N.
- Kokomo South Library, 1755 E. Center Rd.
- Titan Annex, 3794 E. 300 S.
- UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer
The Howard County Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry, will also be open for absentee voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Friday from April 7 to May 1, as well as from 8 a.m. to noon the day before the election, May 4. It will also open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. two Saturdays during that span – April 25 and May 2.
