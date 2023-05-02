Indiana law allows 17 year olds to vote in primary elections.
Scott Hemmeger took advantage of this rule when he was 17, voting for the very first time.
“I haven’t missed a vote since I was 17,” he said after voting in Tuesday’s primary election.
Hemmeger was one of a few voters who trickled in and out of the Carver Community Center between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.
Turnout numbers for Tuesday’s primary — featuring three contested Republican races — were expected to be down, though election workers around the city reported a steady flow of voters, at least during the morning hours.
In total, 2,944 of the 42,393 total registered voters, or 6%, in the city voted in this year’s primary elections.
By midday, 76 voters had cast a ballot at the Carver Center.
“It’s been pretty steady,” said election worker Neva Boyce. “It’s going good.”
Boyce and the other election workers manned the Carver Center during early voting last week. They said early voter turnout was slow.
The Kokomo City Clerk’s Office recorded 789 early voters for this year’s primary. The majority — 593 — were walk-in voters.
Good Shepherd Church had logged 178 voters by 12:30 p.m.
“Surprisingly well,” inspector Debbie McDaniel said of the turnout. “We’ve had a steady flow. We haven’t had crowds but we’ve had a steady flow.”
The church is in District 6, where Crystal Sanburn and Kevin Summers were vying to be the Republican nominee for the Kokomo City Council.
“We’ve had a lot of people express interest in that race,” McDaniel said.
Sanburn could be seen in the church parking lot chatting it up with voters Tuesday.
The other contested races were Dave Capshaw and Jason Acord for District 1 and Greg Davis and Kara Kitts-McKibben for District 5.
McDaniel said she expected a few hundred voters over the course of Tuesday.
“I’m very pleasantly surprised,” she said. “I was expecting a very slow morning, and I’ve been totally wrong.”
Other vote centers also reported steady turnout but less vote totals than Good Shepherd Church.
That included Elite Event Center on South LaFountain Street in District 5.
Glenda Nimmo was the judge at the event center. She said they had 43 voters in four hours during the morning.
“It was pretty slow this morning, but once they started coming in it’s been steady,” Nimmo said.
Election Inspector Sue Giddens at UAW Local 685 said voting picked up around 8 a.m.
“Better turnout than we expected,” she said.
It was still a far cry from November’s election which featured lines out the door at the local UAW.
Hemmeger is a firm believer that one’s vote can make all the difference. He recalled a mayoral race when he was child that was decided by three votes. There was a sheriff’s race that was decided by 13 votes.
“When people say your vote doesn’t count, it does in a local election,” Hemmeger said. “It’s tough because you know everybody if you’re a Kokomo person, but every vote does count.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.