The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled an elevated sentence will remain effect for a Logansport man who crossed the center line on U.S. 35 while high on ecstasy, leading to a crash that killed two teenagers and injured three others.
Treundon Johnson was arrested on Nov. 18, 2018, after the crash that killed Haley Begley, 17, and Auden Myers, 16, and severely injured three other teens. All were students at Logansport High School and were celebrating a birthday when the incident happened.
When officers responded to the crash near the intersection of U.S. 35 and 80 West in Howard County, Johnson’s speech was slurred and his eyes appeared glassy, according to court documents. Empty beer cans littered the floorboard of the vehicle. Blood tests later revealed Johnson had MDMA, also known as ecstasy, in his system.
Johnson was charged with 17 felonies related to the crash. He entered into a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to 10 counts, including driving with a suspended license resulting in death and two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood.
Those charges were elevated due to a prior conviction for operating while intoxicated within 10 years. Per the terms of the plea agreement, Johnson also agreed to admit his status as an habitual vehicular substance offender (HVSO).
Howard Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray accepted the plea and sentenced Johnson to 50 years, with 22 years suspended to probation.
Johnson then appealed the sentencing, saying Murray impermissibly imposed a double enhancement on the charges.
The enhancements were based on Johnson being a HVSO and on state progressive penalty statute, which allow for the elevation of a charge based on its seriousness.
However, the appeals court last week rejected Johnson's argument, saying he couldn't appeal the enhancements because he had already agreed to the terms of the plea agreement, which came with a major reduction in sentencing time.
"Johnson may not now complain of the plea agreement and sentence for which he bargained and from which he received a significant benefit," the court said in the ruling. "Seven charged felonies were not pursued due to the plea agreement ... Further, the executed portion of Johnson’s sentence was capped well below the maximum allowed for his offenses."
The appeals court also noted the Indiana Supreme Court has allowed the use of a progressive penalty statute in tandem with the HVSO statute and found no impermissible double enhancement.
However, the court did reverse a $250 fee Murray assessed to Johnson as a “community drug free assessment fee." The appeals court said there is no such fee, but there is an alcohol and drug countermeasure fee, which is statutorily capped at $200.
The appeals court reversed the $250 fee and remanded Murray to impose a $200 countermeasures fee.
