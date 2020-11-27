Hello beloved!
I shared this column on Advent/Christmas in 2020 with “The Word,” a newsletter distributed by the Fourth Episcopal District Department of Christian Education African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Advent begins Sunday, Nov. 29 and ends Thursday, Dec. 24
Dr. Dennis E. Groh, in his book “In Between Advents Biblical and Spiritual Advents” states: “As we think about Christ’s Advent, we wish to think about it in terms of the long history of God’s promises, brought by people arriving with a special word, a promise, a spiritual gift.”
God’s “special gift” of Jesus Christ relieves us from the sure fate of death in sin, and extends to us eternal life in heaven - a matchless present!
Imagine this special gift. You are looking at a dark blue starlit sky. The camera pans down to a scene in a barn. This barn is your regular “garden variety” barn. Nothing special about it or to it.
Then, Rod Serling narrates the introduction. “Picture a barn yard ‘delivery room’ located ‘away in a manger.’ Our host, a just-born baby boy who would one day experience the mental and physical carnage of a trial ‘furnished’ with a ‘kangaroo jury.’ A cross which would be the ultimate tool of torture suited for a crucifixion on our behalf. Then an empty tomb ‘serving’ as a ‘waiting room’ for the resurrection. Oh, by the way you have utilized your invitation to the Salvation Zone.”
God delivered on God’s promise of love to the world in the person and deity of Jesus the Christ.
“Advent” is derived from the Latin word Adventus, (“coming”) a translation of the Greek word parousia (“second coming”). The Advent season lasts for four Sundays leading up to Christmas. It opens the Christian calendar since the birth of Jesus is the first and central event of the Christian era.
Howard County Chief of Probation Dustin DeLong said of embracing the opportunities of Advent, “the first step is to identify opportunities. The second step is to work together to develop solutions which maximize long-term benefits.”
What a long-term benefit in the juxtaposition of the Savior’s birth and resurrection (really one in the same for humankind) - life giving life. What a great Christmas present for the world to receive. What a gift - the gift of the Savior’s life, teachings, ongoing power, and presence of the teacher, the promise of eternal life realized through Jesus Christ!
Back to TV as the camera begins pans again upward into a dark blue starlit sky. again the narrator giving us our final commentary for today's entry.
“As we sing this Advent season: ‘O come, let us adore Him, O come, let us adore Him, O come, let us adore Him, Christ, the Lord.’
Please also be ready to sing, ‘Were you there when they crucified my Lord?’ Then be ready to join in the resounding chorus of: ‘He rose, He rose, He rose from the dead. … And the Lord will bear my spirit home. Thank God for the Salvation Zone!’”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe!
Dr. Carson may be reached by e-mail at carsonvision@acd.net
