To begin I greatly thank you for your concern as to my health. I greatly solicit your continued prayers and petitions.
Please permit me to “revisit” a column suggesting the reality of a great neighborhood.
You are watching a dark blue star-lit sky with the camera panning down to a scene of people of all backgrounds interacting together “as one.” A voice (in a Rod Serling dialect) speaks: “Portrait of a community where everyone (while being diverse) are interacting together focused on common goals and issues embracing each other. Oh by the way you have just happened to make a ‘home visit’ to the Twilight Zone!”
In 1963 Fred Rogers, an ordained Presbyterian minister, “birthed” what is still known as “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.”
Sometimes life can be rough. Still, God has not abandoned you and God still loves you! Sometimes “the world” (life) can be very hurtful. God invites the hurt person to be a member of the greatest caring relationship ever: “Him who comes to me I will not cast out.” (St. John 6:37 RSV)
I encourage the downhearted today to keep looking up. Believe that God is still in control. Sometimes “bad things do happen to good people.” The answer is not throwing up your hands in defeat nor retaliating.
Minister Thomas Kyles shared: “How you treat people has a long lasting effect. Your influence can either be for good or bad. People will follow you based on this fact.”
Embrace this: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” is a command based on Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount saying, “All things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them.” (St. Matthew 7:12) The Mosaic Law contains a parallel commandment: “Whatever is hurtful to you, do not do to any other person.”
“Do not return evil for evil or reviling for reviling; but on the contrary bless, for to this you have been called, that you may obtain a blessing.” (1 Peter 3:9 RSV)
As the camera pans upward into a dark blue star-lit sky there is a final commentary for today’s entry (again in Mr. Serling’s voice) “Impossible you say that our world could be totally together in peace? Who knows? But one thing is for sure. Let’s continue praying for and working towards what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. entitled “‘The Beloved Community!’”
“Listen” to the immortal lyrics of a well cherished song embodying the reality of unity in the community:
“It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor, would you be mine? Could you be mine? It’s a neighborly day in this beautywood, a neighborly day for a beauty, would you be mine? Could you be mine? I have always wanted to have a neighbor just like you, I’ve always wanted to live in a neighborhood with you. So let’s make the most of this beautiful day, Since we’re together, we might as well say, would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won’t you be my neighbor? Won’t you please, won’t you please, please won’t you be my neighbor?”
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
Happy Thanksgiving!
