A group of cyclists are planning to hit the road next week. They aren’t going for a brief ride around a park, though.
The cyclists’ path starts in Anderson and loops through Kokomo and Lafayette before finishing in Indianapolis. In total, the cyclists will travel 200 miles over the course of three days.
The tour, which is called the Trilogy 200, was organized by Trilogy Health Services, a senior health service company that operates more than 120 locations across four states. Each of the tour’s 12 stops will be at Trilogy locations.
There are 37 cyclists who will ride through the state, although some are only riding a portion of the trail. Each of the riders are Trilogy employees or vendors. This will be the 10th year the company will hold the Trilogy 200.
To celebrate the cyclists’ journey, the Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo will host a wellness fair, which will be open to the community, on Tuesday.
“Our company is all about taking care of our employees, making sure they’re happy,” said Bishir. “In return, they take good care of our residents.”
During the Hawaiian luau-themed fair, the campus is planning to have informative booths that teach visitors about topics ranging from nutrition to health statistics.
For entertainment, the campus has booked Circle City Steel Drum and Dancing Raine.
“We’re excited to have it (the Trilogy 200) and be able to host it,” said Rachel Bishir, executive director of the campus. She added that she hopes the community is able to come out and enjoy the event.
The cyclists are expected to reach Waterford Place Health Campus, which is at 800 St. Joseph Drive, around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.